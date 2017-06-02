Wolverines shatter records at 6A Championships

The Wolverines shattered four school records and one section record on the day. The Wolverines will be sending Ellie Miron, Jonathan Pantages, Bereket Loer, Josh Daigneault and Konnor Stueve to the 2017 Minnesota Class A Track and Field Championships on June 9 and 10 at Hamline University in St. Paul.

“Our kids have really put forth the effort to help the team with most kids competing in three or four events,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Marc Reynolds said. “This is huge for our team, but leads to long practices with running workouts, relay hand-offs and field event work. The kids we had competing have done a fantastic job all year being dedicated to their team. We are very proud of their accomplishments and look forward to the state meet and the kid returning for next year’s season.”

The boys team placed third overall, finishing the event with 53 points, tied with Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale. Perham captured the boys title with 92 points. The Wadena-Deer Creek girls finished ninth overall with 22 points. The Perham girls won the crown, finishing with 108 points.

It was a banner day for Ellie Miron. The junior thrower finished second in both the shot and the discus event, qualifying for the championships. Miron broke a school record which stood for 28 years. The record was held by Carmen Reed and was set in 1989. Miron broke the mark with a put of 38 feet, 4.5 inches.

Miron continued to set the standard in the Wolverine record books, shattering her old record in the discus. Miron broke the record earlier in the season, but broke it again with a toss of 121-.5.

Mikaela Malone finished fourth in a close 100 meter dash race. She finished with a time of 13.47.

Kennedy Gravelle came in fifth in the 1600 meter run, finishing with a time of five minutes, 44.48 seconds. The 4x200 relay of Malone, Starr Hansen, Eve Collins and Miron came in at 1:52.95.

“All of these girls will be back running and throwing for the Wolverines next year,” Reynolds said. “It was great to see the excitement on their faces after their competitions.”

It was a record-breaking day on the boys side as well. The relay team of Jonathan Pantages, Konnor Stueve, Bereket Loer and Jost Daigneault took first in a pair of relays. They set a new section mark in the 4x200 meter relay, which stood since 1999 and was set by a relay team from Breckenridge. They also broke their own school record, finishing with a time of 1:31.49.

They captured the school mark and the section championship in the 4x100 with a time of 44.53. They broke the record which was set by Jacob Anderson, Charles McGraw, Mike Richards and Eric Carlson, which was set back in 1997.

Those relay members had individual success as well. Stueve was first in the 100 meter dash, finishing with a time of 11.40. Loer captured first place in the 200 meter dash, finishing with a time of 23.65. Daigneault came in second in the 400 meter dash, finishing with a time of 50.96.

Pantages finished fourth in the high jump, while Dacotah Mittag was fifth in the shot put and Lucas Doyle was sixth in the discus.

The Wolverines will be well represented when they compete at the Minnesota Class A Track and Field Championships on June 9 and 10 at Hamline University in St. Paul. The Class A event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.