Wadena-DC trio advances to sections

McKayla Woods, Jess Rondestvedt and Gabi Ross qualified individually for the Section 8AA Championships at the South Subsection event at the Headwaters Golf Course on May 31 in Park Rapids.

The senior trio put together three strong rounds, advancing to the championships. The top three teams from each subsection move on, as well as the top six individuals not associated with the top three teams.

The competitors had to a battle a strong wind on a lengthy course. The course lays out at 5,355 yards from the red tees. It features four par-3’s, several par-4’s and 5’s.

Rondestvedt advances for the Wolverines after finishing the tournament with an 84. Rondestvedt finished the event in fifth place overall with her 84 Pequot Lakes’ Alex Stone was the medalist with a 77.

McKayla Woods moved on when she finished the day with a 96. While Woods and Rondestvedt were safely into the next round, it came down to a playoff for Gabi Ross. Ross was able to win the one-hole playoff and advance to the Section 8AA Championships at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on June 5 and 6.

Detroit Lakes was the team winner. The defending Class AA champs came into the clubhouse with a team score of 326, winning the meet by 44 strokes. Perham and Pequot Lakes advanced as well, tying for second finishing the event with team scores of 370.

Rondestvedt, Woods and Ross will compete in the Section 8AA Championships at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on June 5 and 6.