Crusaders rally in extra innings, knock off Wolverines

Young was the No. 9 batter in the Crusader order and was hitless in his first two at bats, before being pinch hit for. Yet, he delivered with one out in the ninth.

The Crusader rally spoiled a solid eight innings of work for Jake Dykhoff. He allowed three runs until the ninth when the Crusaders struck for three runs on four hits. Dykhoff went the distance, allowing six runs on 10 hits. He struck out 12, while walking two and hitting one batter.

Rudy Sauerer was matching Dykhoff after a slow first inning. Sauerer struggled with command in the first inning, hitting a batter, walking two and giving up an RBI double to Dykhoff. Yet, he settled in, yielding just another run in eight innings of work. He worked his best Houdini act in the seventh inning. The Wolverines loaded the bases up on three walks, but recorded a strikeout to escape the jam. He worked a perfect eighth, before giving away to Tyler Bautch with a three-run lead.

Saurer went eight, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out nine batters and worked around five walks. He hit one batter as well.

The Wolverines jumped ahead with a pair of runs in the first inning, but it could have been more. Preston Warren led off with a walk and moved to second when Noah Ross was hit by a pitch. Dykhoff laced a shot down the left field line. The ball went into the ivy on the fences and the umpire quickly ruled it a ground rule double, scoring Warren. On the ensuing at bat, the Wolverines had a runner picked off at third for the first out. Wyatt Hamann worked a walk and Dykhoff scored when he stole home on the back-end of a double steal. Dykhoff used some nifty baserunning eluding the tag at home.

Sauerer helped himself with a towering drive off the top of the batter’s eye in centerfield, cutting the lead in half. The Crusaders tied the game in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Reggie Deyak. They grabbed the lead in the fifth inning when Sam Nelson tripled and scored on a passed ball.

However, the Wolverines got the run back when Warren worked a leadoff walk, he advanced on a single by Ross and scored on an RBI single by Dykhoff.

That would be the last time either team found the scoreboard until the Crusaders broke the game open with the three run ninth inning.

Nelson had two hits and two runs scored for the Crusaders, while DeYak added two hits, a run batted in and a run scored.

Warren reached base three times for the Wolverines with three walks. He scored two runs as well. Ross finished with a pair of hits for the Wolverines, while Dykhoff ended with three hits, two runs batted in and a run scored. Max Phillips added a hit as well for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines will now play Melrose Area in an elimination game on June 1 at Putz Field at 5 p.m.