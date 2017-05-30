Wolverines win Conference

The Wolverines finished strong in the final week of competition, racking up 6,231.5 total points, ensuring their first ever Class 6 Conference 1 Championship.

The Wolverines took over the conference lead after the third week, improving their scores each week and working out of a 245 point deficit. They won top honors by 1,162 points over Mahtomedi, while Badger/Greenbush-Middle River came in third.

Next up for Wadena-Deer Creek will be the Minnesota Clay Target League Championships on Saturday, June 17 in Alexandria. It is the largest shooting event in the world with more than 8,000 students competing for nine straight days for a chance to qualify their team into the Minnesota State High School League Tournament on June 24.

Brady Adams and Chris Han qualified for the State Tournament in the individual portion. They qualified in the top 100 in the state with more than 10,000 participants in the state this year. Bel Snyder posted the top average for females in the conference.