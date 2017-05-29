Wolverines advance with shutout of Staples-Motley

The Wolverines will now take to the road and face off with St. Cloud Cathedral at Putz Field in St. Cloud on May 30.

After throwing a no-hitter and fanning 17 against Staples-Motley during the regular season. Dykhoff fanned 13 and allowed just a single hit in their 4-0 victory in the playoff opener. Dykhoff was efficient in his pitch usage as well, pounding the strike zone. He threw just 83 pitches, 58 of them for strikes in picking up the win.

Braden Tyrrell was one of two base runners to reach base against the right handed pitcher. Tyrrell was erased when he was picked off of first for the final out of the second inning. Isaac Swendsrud reached on an error, but was left stranded at third in the sixth inning.

While Dykhoff was doing work on the mound, the offense came alive in the second inning for a pair of runs. Andrew McCullough hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wyatt Hamann, who walked. Tyler Wheeler reached on an error, allowing Justin Dykhoff to score.

The Wolverines put a pair of runs on the board in the fifth inning when Tyler Wheeler was hit by a pitch. He eventually scored when Preston Warren reached on a bunt, making it 3-0. Warren swiped second and scored on an RBI single by Noah Ross, making it 4-0 in the fifth.

That was more than enough for Dykhoff, who continued to mow down the Cardinals in the win. Dykhoff allowed the one hit in his complete game effort. Reid Busker took the loss for the Cardinals. He went six innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on three hits. He struck out two, while walking three batters.

Warren, Ross and Justin Dykhoff had hits in the game for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines move their season mark to 17-4 and will now take on St. Cloud Cathedral in the first round of the Section 6AA Double Elimination Tournament. St. Cloud Cathedral moved on with a victory over Holdingford and sits at 13-8 overall. The Wolverines and the Crusaders will do battle on May 30 at 7 p.m. at Putz Field in St. Cloud.