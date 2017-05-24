BH-V advances with extra inning victory over Pequot Lakes

The Raiders trailed 5-3 heading into the seventh after the Patriots pushed three runs in across in the sixth inning, erasing a one-run deficit.

Yet, the Raiders would not go away. Haley Youngbauer led off with a single and moved up when Katie Johnson reached on a fielder’s choice. Danica Gilb singled with one out, moving the runners up. Whitney Messer followed with a fielder’s choice, but an error on the play allowed Youngbauer and Johnson to score the tying runs.

The Raiders continued the pressure in the ninth inning when the first six batters reached base in the inning. Youngbauer, Johnson, Morgan Glenz, Gilb and Messer singled, while Jordan Carr reached on a fielder’s choice. Johnson, Gilb and Messer had RBI singles in the inning, giving the Raiders an 8-5 lead.

Carr shut down the Patriots in the bottom of the ninth, securing the win for the Raiders. Carr went the distance on the mound. She allowed five runs, four earned on nine hits. Carr struck out six batters and walked five.

The Raiders jumped ahead in the first with a pair of runs. Youngbauer led the game off with a single and eventually scored on an error. Gilb singled and was brought home on an RBI single by Messer, making it 2-0.

The Patriots answered with a run in the first and a run in the third, evening the game at two. The Raiders grabbed the lead in the sixth when Carr reached on an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Yet, the Patriots responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Karlie Trottier had the big hit when she drove in a pair of runs with a double. Alex Kotaska drove in her second run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

However, the lead was short-lived as the Raiders answered with a pair in the seventh and advanced with three in the ninth.

Taya Salminen was saddled with the loss. She allowed eight runs on 14 hits. She struck out two.

Gilb led the way for the Raiders with four hits and a run batted in. Youngbauer collected three hits and three runs scored. Messer had a pair of hits and three runs batted in. Mardi Ehrmantraut finished with a pair of hits as well.

The Raiders will face a familiar foe in the Section 6AA North Subsection Championship when they take on the Perham Yellowjackets at 3:30 p.m. The Raiders defeated the Yellowjackets earlier in the season, 7-3. The Raiders are now 11-11 overall on the season, while the Yellowjackets sit at 10-12 overall on the season after defeating Osakis, 10-6, in the other semifinal.