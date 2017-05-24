Wolverines open 6AA playoffs at home

The Wolverines will open with a familiar foe when they take on Staples-Motley, who earned the No. 7 seed, at 5 p.m. The Cardinals enter the game with a 5-15 record and are 1-6 against Section 6AA opponents.

Sauk Centre earned the No. 1 seed in the west, finishing with a 16-4 mark. They will open play with Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (6-13). Pequot Lakes (12-6) earned the No. 3 seed, they will host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (10-7). Melrose Area (13-7) earned the No. 4 seed and will host Osakis (12-7) in the first round.

The No. 1 seed from the east is Pierz, who boasts a 19-1 record overall. Pierz earned a first round bye and awaits the Melrose Area-Osakis winner. Foley (13-7) earned the No. 2 seed and will take on St. John’s Prep (1-13) in the first round. St. Cloud Cathedral (12-8) earned the No. 3 seed and hosts Holdingford (7-12) in the first round. The winner of that game will play Wadena-Deer Creek or Staples-Motley at 7 p.m. at Putz Field in St. Cloud.

Royalton earned the No. 4 seed with an 11-8 mark and will host Milaca in the first round at 5 p.m.

The first round of the tournament is single elimination. The double elimination portion of the tournament begins with the final eight teams. Games will be held at Putz and Faber Field in St. Cloud on May 30.

The Wolverines are familiar with the Staples-Motley Cardinals. The two teams met on May 4 with the Wolverines earning an 8-0 victory behind the pitching of Jake Dykhoff. Dykhoff was dominant, pitching a no-hitter while fanning 17 batters. The Cardinals only put three balls in play against the hurler. He walked two batters. He finished the gem off with 97 pitches.

The Wolverines used a balanced attack at the plate in the win. Preston Warren had two hits and two runs batted in as did Dykhoff. Wyatt Hamann added two hits in the win as well.

The Cardinals and the Wolverines square off on May 25 at 5 p.m. in Wadena. The winner will move on to play at Putz Field at 7 p.m. on May 30, while the loser will have their season come to an end.