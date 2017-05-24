W-DC girls golf seventh at Detroit Lakes Invitational

Detroit Lakes continued its dominant ways in a subsection tune-up, finishing with a score of 337, winning the meet by 21 strokes over Bemidji.

Pequot Lakes was third with a score of 358, while Moorhead was fourth at 394. Princeton finished fifth at 406, followed by Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek, Grand Rapids and Crosby-Ironton. The Wolverines finished the event shooting a 423.

It was the final event of the regular season as the teams prepare for the Section 8AA South Subsection event at the Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids on May 31. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Detroit Lakes’ Maddie Herzog cruised to the title on her home course. She finished with a 74, winning the contest by four strokes. Pequot Lakes’ Alex Stone came in second, firing a 78. They were the only two golfers to fire a round in the 70’s.

Bemidji’s Abbie Kelm came in third with an 82, followed by Pequot Lakes’ Anna Kreiger. She finished with an 84. Detroit Lakes’ Abby Schramel finished fifth with an 86, while teammate Shelby Busker was sixth with an 87.

The Wolverines were led by Jess Rondestvedt. She finished the day with an 87 as well, earning seventh place honors. She was edged out on a scorecard playoff for that spot. Rondestvedt carded a 44 on the front nine, while dropping a stroke, finishing with a 43 on the back nine.

Gabi Ross finished 13th overall. Ross finished with a 94. Ross fired a 43 on the front nine, before tailing off on the back nine, finishing with a 51.

McKayla Woods ended the day with a 104, firing a 56 on the front nine, while finishing with a 48 on the back nine.

Lauryn Gravelle recorded a 138, finishing with a 72 on the front and a 66 on the back. Anna Church finished with a 144, recording a 75 on the front and a 69 on the back. Line Gorsmen ended with a 146, firing a 77 on the front and a 69 on the back.

