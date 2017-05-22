Wolverines finish regular season with a road win

The Wolverines wasted little time in jumping out on Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. They scored four in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth for the road win.

Tyler Wheeler went two innings and got the win. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out one. Andrew McCollough allowed one hit in two innings of work, while Noeh Roers finished it, pitching an inning, allowing one walk.

The offense was spread out through the line up with eight players recording hits and six players driving in runs. Wyatt Hamann finished with two hits and three runs batted in, while Preston Warren, Jake Dykhoff and Max Phillips drove in a pair of runs each in the win.

Hamann finished with two hits while Warren, Noah Ross, Jake Dykhoff, Justin Dykhoff, Max Phillips, Andrew McCullough and Isaac Witthuhn finished with a hit each.