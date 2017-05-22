Wadena-DC boys sixth at Minnesota True Team Championships

The Wolverines braved the elements, placing sixth overall in the nine team field. The True Team event is the only one during the school year where each athlete in the event accrues points to their final score. Holdingford finished first with 462 points, while Pine Island came in second with 375 points. St. Charles was third with 371 points, while Ada-Norman County came in fourth at 364. Wadena-Deer Creek finished the day with 281 points overall.

Konnor Stueve earned second place honors in the 100 meter dash, finishing at 11.56 seconds. Jon Pantages came in ninth at 12.30. Bereket Loer and Isaac Hale finished fifth and sixth in the 200 at 24.62 and 24.78, respectively.

Josh Daigneault came in fourth of the 400 at 53.72, while Hunter Hawkins was 17th at 1:00.57. Jerry Wang and Mason Evans finished 15th and 16th of the 800 meter run at 2:24.10 and 2:25.42.

Jason Young was 12th in the 1600 at 5:08.80, while Josh Tabery was 16th at 5:25.44. Young finished 15th in the 3200 at 22:27.52, while Isaac Ries came in 18th at 12:20.74. Wyatt Peterson was sixth in the 100 hurdles at 17.42, while Cade Kapphahn came in 11th at 18.46.

Elliot Doyle came in 11th of the 300 meter hurdles, while Peterson was 16th. Doyle finished at 47.69, while Peterson came in at 51.36.

The 4x100 meter relay clocked in at 47.40 for third place, while the 4x200 meter relay captured the title, finishing at 1:35.41. The 4x400 meter relay came in at seventh at 3:58.08, while the 4x800 meter relay came in sixth at 9:16.66.

Jon Pantages came in second in the high jump with a leap of 5-8. Lucas Doyle finished 11th at 5-2 in the high jump. Cody Wheeler came in 12th in the pole vault, hitting 10-0, while Garrett Redning was 18th at 7-0.

Stueve finished sixth in the long jump, leaping 17-7.75. Loer came in 14th at 16-6.50. Kapphahn was 13th at 34-9.50, while Hawkins was 15th at 33-8.50. Dacotah Mittag came in 10th in the shot put, tossing it 41-2, while Steven Erkenbrack was 13th at 40-2. Erkenbrack came in 13th at 92-8 in the discus, while Lucas Doyle was 14th at 87-11.

The Wolverines are back in action with the subsection championships at the Wadena-Deer Creek Track and Field Complex, beginning at 3 p.m.

Park Region Conference

The Wadena-Deer Creek Track and Field teams traveled to Pillager for the annual Park Region Conference Meet on May 18.

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls finished third overall, finishing with 114 points, while the boys team earned second place, finishing with 128 points. Pillager captured the girls crown, finishing the meet with 137 points, while Ottertail Central won the boys meet, finishing with 139 points.

It was a record breaking day for Ellie Miron. Miron set a new school record of 119 feet and two inches in the discus, which shattered the old mark set by Aleisha Palanuik in 1998. It was one of three individual wins for Miron on the day. She won the shot put as well as the 200 meter dash. Miron’s throw in the discus was a state qualifying throw and puts her as one of the favorites to win the event in the section meet.

Mikaela Malone was victorious in the 100 meter dash. She finished with a winning time of 13.35 seconds.

The Wolverines had several strong finishes along with the first place performances of Malone and Miron. Miron was part of the second place finishing 4x200 meter relay team which she was joined with Malone, Starr Hansen and Eve Collins.

Kennedy Gravelle came in second in the 1600 meter run, while Aly Daigneault was second in the triple jump. Abby Motschenbacher, Sam Malone, Emma Mehl and Johanna Brunsberg came in second in the 4x800 meter relay as well.

Earning third place honors was Collins in the 400, while Gravelle took third in the discus. Daigneault was third in the long jump while the 4x100 meter relay came in third as well.

Josh Daigneault and Konnor Stueve earned a pair of first place finishes for the Wadena-Deer Creek boys team. Daigneault was the top finisher in the 400 and the 800, while Stueve took home the top spot in the 100 and the 200 dashes.

The Wolverines captured a pair of relays with the team of Jon Pantages, Stueve, Bereket Loer and Cade Kapphahn winning the 4x200. The 4x100 meter relay team of Pantages, Loer, Daigneault and Isaac Hale captured first as well.

Jayson Young earned a pair of runner-up finishes in the distance races, finishing second in the 1600 and the 3200. Pantages earned a second place finish in the high jump, while Dacotah Mittag came in second in the shot put. The lone third place finish for Wadena-Deer Creek came from the 4x800 meter relay team.