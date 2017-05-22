W-DC softball comes to a close

The Patriots proved to be too much as they knocked off the Wolverines, 15-5, ending the Wolverines season in the playoffs.

The Patriots jumped out to a 12-0 lead, using a 10 run third inning to grab the big lead. They capitalized on Wadena-Deer Creek errors in the early going. The Wolverines committed seven errors in the game.

The Wolverines put together a nice rally in the fifth, scoring five runs. Casey Volkmann started it with a line drive single, which was followed by Ashley Lehmkuhl reaching on an error. Kayla Peters reached on an error as well, which was followed by a two-run double from Laura Krause. Courtny Warren delivered an RBI single, while Sarah Moen and Hailey Wiederich plated runs with RBI groundouts.

The Patriots responded with a pair of runs in the fourth and another in the fifth, closing out the game.

Lehmkuhl took the loss on the mound for the Wolverines. She allowed seven runs on six hits. She struck out three, walked one and hit one batter.

Warren, Volkmann, Peters, Lehmkuhl, Kyla Ness and Krause finished with hits in the game for the Wolverines.