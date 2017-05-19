W-DC splits a doubleheader with OTC,Menahga

Yet, the Wolverines rebounded in a big way, trouncing Menahga, 10-0, in six innings, salvaging the evening for the home team.

Menahga 0

Wadena-DC 10

The perfect solution for turning the momentum is handing the game ball over to pitcher Jake Dykhoff. The Wolverine pitcher turned in a one-hitter, helping the Wolverines to a 10-0 victory over the Menahga Braves on May 18 in Deer Creek.

The Wolverines scored runs in five of the six innings and Dykhoff shut down the door on the mound. He struck out nine batters and allowed just one hit.

Noah Ross and Justin Dykhoff drove in three runs each in the win, while Andrew McCullough drove home two.

Tyler Wheeler and Preston Warren added hits as well for the Wolverines in the win.

Wadena-Deer Creek sits at 15-4 overall on the season and closes out the regular season with a road trip to Long Prairie, taking on Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on May 22, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Ottertail Central 6

Wadena-DC 1

The Ottertail Central Bulldogs snapped the Wadena-Deer Creek’s nine game winning streak with a 6-1 victory in Wadena. It was the first win of the season for the Bulldogs, who snapped a 16 game losing streak with the win.

OTC’s Drake Larson picked up the win on the mound. He went seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits. He struck out two, while walking four batters. He was able to work out of trouble throughout the game, helping the Bulldogs to the win.

Noah Ross took the loss on the mound for the Wolverines. He allowed two runs, one earned in four innings of work. He struck out one and gave up four hits. The Bulldogs had success against the Wolverines’ bullpen, scoring four runs in the seventh inning, securing the win.

Jake Dykhoff and Justin Dykhoff finished with two hits each. Preston Warren, Noah Ross and Wyatt Hamann finished with a hit each. Warren scored the lone run for the Wolverines.