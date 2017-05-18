The top five shooters of each team competed for the first ever Mid-State Conference Trap Championship, which was the first of its kind in Minnesota.

The idea was the brainchild of the Wadena-Deer Creek CO-coaches, Chelsa Golberg and Mike Kenney, along with the administration of the school.

The event featured the top five shooters of each team competing in a varsity competition, with the next five competing in a junior varsity competition. It featured two rounds of 25.

"In the last 5 years it's so popular with all the students, not only in this area but throughout the state," said Norm Gallant, Wadena-DC Activities Director said to WDAY-TV News.

As expected, the competition was close and the shooting was top-notch.

Staples-Motley claimed the first ever title, finishing with 222 targets hit. They outshot Wadena-Deer Creek and Detroit Lakes by just one target. Both the Wolverines and the Detroit Lakes team finished with 221 targets hit. Park Rapids was third with 219, while Pequot Lakes finished with 215 targets hit. Crosby-Ironton finished sixth, hitting 180 targets.

The top 11 shooters earn Mid-State All-Conference honors while the top female and male shooters earn the top gun award. Detroit Lakes’ Zach Frothman was the top gun, hitting 49 of 50 potential targets. Staples-Motley’s Katie Benson finished second with 47 targets and was the female top gun for the event.

The Wolverines finished with a pair of Mid-State All-Conference shooters. Chris Hahn and Brady Adams earned those honors. Hahn finished with rounds of 23 and 24, recording a 47. Adams finished with a score of 46. He finished with rounds of 22 and 24, just missing a perfect 25.

Nick Manselle earned All-Conference Honorable Mention honors, finishing the day, hitting 44 targets. He had an opening round of 23 and finished the day with a round of 21.

Ryan Grendahl finished with a 41, hitting 18 and 23 targets in his two rounds. Jake Manselle ended the day with a 43. He hit 24 in the opening round and finished with 19 in the second round.

Pequot Lakes claimed the junior varsity crown, finishing with a score of 200. Wadena-Deer Creek was second with 190 targets hit. Pequot Lakes’ Brandon Lee was the top gun, hitting 45 targets. Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madyson Moats was the female top gun, hitting 43 targets.

Andrew Sundby hit 37 targets, while Joshua Tabery finished with 33 targets hit. Jordan Brink finished with 38 targets, while Cordell Webb finished with 39.