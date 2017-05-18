Search
    Wadena-DC girls golfers compete at Staples

    By Jason Groth Today at 12:45 p.m.

    Members of the Wadena-Deer Creek girls golf team competed at the Vintage Golf Course in Staples on May 17.

    The Wolverines did not field a complete team, yet had three members of their team competing in the event.

    Pequot Lakes’ Alex Stone was the medalist at the meet. She finished with a 77, one stroke better than Minnewaska Area’s Ashlyn Guggisberg finished with a 78. Alexandria’s Bridget Amundson finished third with an 80, while Hopkins’ Julia Hall and Bemidij’s Abbie Kelm rounded out the top five with 88’s.

    Wadena-Deer Creek’s Jess Rondestvedt and Gabi Ross finished with 94’s. Rondestvedt opened with a 46 on the front nine, before finishing with a 48 on the second nine. Ross opened with a 48 on the front nine, while finishing with a 46 on the back nine.

    McKayla Woods ended the day, firing a 102. She finished with a 50 on the front nine, while finishing with a 52 on the back nine.

    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
