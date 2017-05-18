Wadena-DC girls golfers compete at Staples

Pequot Lakes’ Alex Stone was the medalist at the meet. She finished with a 77, one stroke better than Minnewaska Area’s Ashlyn Guggisberg finished with a 78. Alexandria’s Bridget Amundson finished third with an 80, while Hopkins’ Julia Hall and Bemidij’s Abbie Kelm rounded out the top five with 88’s.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Jess Rondestvedt and Gabi Ross finished with 94’s. Rondestvedt opened with a 46 on the front nine, before finishing with a 48 on the second nine. Ross opened with a 48 on the front nine, while finishing with a 46 on the back nine.

McKayla Woods ended the day, firing a 102. She finished with a 50 on the front nine, while finishing with a 52 on the back nine.