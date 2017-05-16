Search
    Wadena-DC Trap shooters keep hold on first place

    By Jason Groth Today at 4:03 p.m.

    The Wadena-Deer Creek Trap Shooting team kept its grips on first place in the conference after another strong shooting week in week three.

    The Wolverines put together a pair of 25 straights, one of them from seventh grader Carson Kern. Chris Hahn had a 25 straight as well, recording a perfect score in that round by hitting all 25 targets.

    The Wolverines had several near perfect rounds as well throughout the third week. Brady Adams finished with a pair of 23’s, finishing with a weekly score of 46. Jordan Brink finished with a 42 after rounds of 22 and 20.

    Ryan Greendahl finished with rounds of 23 and 22 for a total score of 45. Jayden Hendershot finished with a 42 after firing rounds of 21. Chris Hahn finished with an impressive 48, missing just two targets. He hie 23 in his first round and finished with the perfect 25 straight in his second.

    Lucas Hinojos finished with 40 total targets, hitting 21 and 19. Carson Kern recorded a score of 46. He hit 21 targets in his first round and finished with a perfect round in his second round. Nolan Killian ended with 41 targets, hitting rounds of 23 and 18.

    Jacob Manselle came close to a pair of perfect rounds, finishing with 24 in each round on his way to a 48. Nick Manselle connected on 45 targets, with rounds of 22 and 23.

    Madyson Moats recorded a 43, finishing with rounds of 22 and 21. Lleyten Pettit came in with a score of 40 after rounds of 21 and 19. Jezebel Snyder closed out with a 44, firing a 20 and a 24. Dylan Waln closed out with a 21 and a 22 for a 43 and Kade Woods finished with a 41, finishing with rounds of 20 and 21.

    Adams, Hahn, Jake Manselle, Ryan Grendahl and Nick Manselle were the five shooters, who competed in the first ever Mid-State Conference Shoot. Results of that will be in a future edition of the Pioneer Journal.

    Clay Shooting League

    Trap Shooting

    Week 3

    Brady Adams 46

    Frannie Bakken 21

    Jackson Becker 38

    Jordan Brink 42

    Charles Bushinger 24

    Ryan Conn 28

    Chad Dickey Jr. 29

    Dallas Doll 38

    Joshua Dykhoff 28

    Justin Dykhoff 29

    Koby Endres 35

    Grace Gallant 11

    Matthew Goeden 38

    Morgan Grangruth 26

    Mari Grendahl 25

    Ryan Grendahl 45

    Chris Hahn 48

    Wyatt Hamann 38

    Jayden Hendershot 42

    Lucas Hinojos 40

    Carson Kern 46

    Dylan Kern 26

    Nolan Killian 41

    Brayden Kleinke 36

    Samantha Malone 36

    Jacob Manselle 48

    Nick Manselle 45

    Kayla Meeks 2

    Zachary Meeks 38

    Madyson Moats 43

    Dustin Moe 28

    Chase Nordlund 29

    Dustin Perius 25

    Lleyten Pettit 40

    Joey Schmitz 38

    Alex Snyder 38

    Jezebel Snyder 44

    Simon Snyder 33

    Andrew Sundby 34

    Austin Swenson 28

    Joshua Tabery 36

    Dylan Waln 43

    Cordell Webb 33

    Logan Wegscheid 37

    Cole Woods 27

    Kade Woods 41

     
    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
