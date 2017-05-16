Wadena-DC Trap shooters keep hold on first place
The Wadena-Deer Creek Trap Shooting team kept its grips on first place in the conference after another strong shooting week in week three.
The Wolverines put together a pair of 25 straights, one of them from seventh grader Carson Kern. Chris Hahn had a 25 straight as well, recording a perfect score in that round by hitting all 25 targets.
The Wolverines had several near perfect rounds as well throughout the third week. Brady Adams finished with a pair of 23’s, finishing with a weekly score of 46. Jordan Brink finished with a 42 after rounds of 22 and 20.
Ryan Greendahl finished with rounds of 23 and 22 for a total score of 45. Jayden Hendershot finished with a 42 after firing rounds of 21. Chris Hahn finished with an impressive 48, missing just two targets. He hie 23 in his first round and finished with the perfect 25 straight in his second.
Lucas Hinojos finished with 40 total targets, hitting 21 and 19. Carson Kern recorded a score of 46. He hit 21 targets in his first round and finished with a perfect round in his second round. Nolan Killian ended with 41 targets, hitting rounds of 23 and 18.
Jacob Manselle came close to a pair of perfect rounds, finishing with 24 in each round on his way to a 48. Nick Manselle connected on 45 targets, with rounds of 22 and 23.
Madyson Moats recorded a 43, finishing with rounds of 22 and 21. Lleyten Pettit came in with a score of 40 after rounds of 21 and 19. Jezebel Snyder closed out with a 44, firing a 20 and a 24. Dylan Waln closed out with a 21 and a 22 for a 43 and Kade Woods finished with a 41, finishing with rounds of 20 and 21.
Adams, Hahn, Jake Manselle, Ryan Grendahl and Nick Manselle were the five shooters, who competed in the first ever Mid-State Conference Shoot. Results of that will be in a future edition of the Pioneer Journal.
Clay Shooting League
Trap Shooting
Week 3
Brady Adams 46
Frannie Bakken 21
Jackson Becker 38
Jordan Brink 42
Charles Bushinger 24
Ryan Conn 28
Chad Dickey Jr. 29
Dallas Doll 38
Joshua Dykhoff 28
Justin Dykhoff 29
Koby Endres 35
Grace Gallant 11
Matthew Goeden 38
Morgan Grangruth 26
Mari Grendahl 25
Ryan Grendahl 45
Chris Hahn 48
Wyatt Hamann 38
Jayden Hendershot 42
Lucas Hinojos 40
Carson Kern 46
Dylan Kern 26
Nolan Killian 41
Brayden Kleinke 36
Samantha Malone 36
Jacob Manselle 48
Nick Manselle 45
Kayla Meeks 2
Zachary Meeks 38
Madyson Moats 43
Dustin Moe 28
Chase Nordlund 29
Dustin Perius 25
Lleyten Pettit 40
Joey Schmitz 38
Alex Snyder 38
Jezebel Snyder 44
Simon Snyder 33
Andrew Sundby 34
Austin Swenson 28
Joshua Tabery 36
Dylan Waln 43
Cordell Webb 33
Logan Wegscheid 37
Cole Woods 27
Kade Woods 41