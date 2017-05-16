Wadena-DC Trap shooters keep hold on first place

The Wolverines put together a pair of 25 straights, one of them from seventh grader Carson Kern. Chris Hahn had a 25 straight as well, recording a perfect score in that round by hitting all 25 targets.

The Wolverines had several near perfect rounds as well throughout the third week. Brady Adams finished with a pair of 23’s, finishing with a weekly score of 46. Jordan Brink finished with a 42 after rounds of 22 and 20.

Ryan Greendahl finished with rounds of 23 and 22 for a total score of 45. Jayden Hendershot finished with a 42 after firing rounds of 21. Chris Hahn finished with an impressive 48, missing just two targets. He hie 23 in his first round and finished with the perfect 25 straight in his second.

Lucas Hinojos finished with 40 total targets, hitting 21 and 19. Carson Kern recorded a score of 46. He hit 21 targets in his first round and finished with a perfect round in his second round. Nolan Killian ended with 41 targets, hitting rounds of 23 and 18.

Jacob Manselle came close to a pair of perfect rounds, finishing with 24 in each round on his way to a 48. Nick Manselle connected on 45 targets, with rounds of 22 and 23.

Madyson Moats recorded a 43, finishing with rounds of 22 and 21. Lleyten Pettit came in with a score of 40 after rounds of 21 and 19. Jezebel Snyder closed out with a 44, firing a 20 and a 24. Dylan Waln closed out with a 21 and a 22 for a 43 and Kade Woods finished with a 41, finishing with rounds of 20 and 21.

Adams, Hahn, Jake Manselle, Ryan Grendahl and Nick Manselle were the five shooters, who competed in the first ever Mid-State Conference Shoot. Results of that will be in a future edition of the Pioneer Journal.

Clay Shooting League

Trap Shooting

Week 3

Brady Adams 46

Frannie Bakken 21

Jackson Becker 38

Jordan Brink 42

Charles Bushinger 24

Ryan Conn 28

Chad Dickey Jr. 29

Dallas Doll 38

Joshua Dykhoff 28

Justin Dykhoff 29

Koby Endres 35

Grace Gallant 11

Matthew Goeden 38

Morgan Grangruth 26

Mari Grendahl 25

Ryan Grendahl 45

Chris Hahn 48

Wyatt Hamann 38

Jayden Hendershot 42

Lucas Hinojos 40

Carson Kern 46

Dylan Kern 26

Nolan Killian 41

Brayden Kleinke 36

Samantha Malone 36

Jacob Manselle 48

Nick Manselle 45

Kayla Meeks 2

Zachary Meeks 38

Madyson Moats 43

Dustin Moe 28

Chase Nordlund 29

Dustin Perius 25

Lleyten Pettit 40

Joey Schmitz 38

Alex Snyder 38

Jezebel Snyder 44

Simon Snyder 33

Andrew Sundby 34

Austin Swenson 28

Joshua Tabery 36

Dylan Waln 43

Cordell Webb 33

Logan Wegscheid 37

Cole Woods 27

Kade Woods 41