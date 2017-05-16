Wolverines run streak to nine

Andrew McCullough scattered nine hits, while allowing a single run. He struck out two batters, but did not factor in the decision.

Jake Dykhoff picked up the win in relief. He closed out pitching an inning and 2/3. He struck out all five batters he faced.

Park Rapids Area finally solved McCullough in the sixth. He gave up a leadoff double, followed by back-to-back singles. The Wolverines went to the pen and Dykhoff stopped the bleeding at just one run, striking out the final two batters of the inning, before striking out the side in the seventh.

Dykhoff delivered at the plate as well for the Wolverines in the sixth inning. The offense was struggling until the sixth when it broke open for three runs. Dykhoff’s single in the fourth inning was the only hit for the Wolverines until the sixth.

Max Phillips led off with a single, which was followed by a single from Preston Warren. Noah Ross singled, loading the bases for Dykhoff. Dykhoff cleared the bases, giving the Wolverines the 3-1 lead.

Gabe Bagstad was the tough luck loser for Park Rapids Area. He went six innings, allowing just the three runs. He gave up five hits, while striking out five and walking one batter.

Dykhoff finished with two hits and three runs batted in, while Warren, Ross and Phillips had the other hits for Wadena-Deer Creek.

Jason Haas, Bagstad and Sam Eystad finished with two hits each for Park Rapids Area.

The Wolverines ran their season mark to 14-3 overall. They were scheduled to play Ottertail Central on May 16, but weather forced that game to be postponed. No makeup date has been announced at this time.

The Wolverines have rattled off nine straight wins and their next action will be under the lights at Deer Creek. The Wolverines will host Menahga at 6 p.m.