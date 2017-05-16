Wolverines fifth at Mid-State Championships

It was a clean sweep for the Detroit Lakes Lakers with the boys finishing with a score of 302, while the girls captured the title with a score of 318.

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls fired a 371 for fifth place, while the boys came into the clubhouse with a round of 394, finishing fifth as well.

Pequot Lakes Alex Stone was the girls medalist, finishing with a round of 75. Detroit Lakes’ Wyatt Blomseth was the boys medalist, finishing with a 72.

The Wolverines had a pair of Mid-State All Conference Honorable Mention performances by Jess Rondestvedt and McKayla Woods. Rondestvedt and Woods came into the clubhouse, finishing the day with rounds of 86. Gabi Ross fired a 91 for the Wolverines as well.

It was personal best day for many of the Wolverines, including Rondestvedt and Woods. Line Gorsmen improved her personal best score, ending with a 108. Lauren Gravelle improved on hers, firing a 122. Anna Church set a new personal mark, finishing with a 135.

The boys team was led by Mid-State All-Conference Honorable Mention Thomas Quincer. He finished the day with an 80.

Dawson Lupkes ended with a 103, while Henry Fitzsimmons came into the clubhouse with a 105. Kade Woods finished with a 106, while Jaron Englund closed the day with a 118. Andrew Gustafson finished with a 122.

The boys return to the course with a meet at Cragun’s Resort and Golf Course in Brainerd on May 22, while the girls are back in action on May 17 at the Classic.