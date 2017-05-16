Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wolverines fifth at Mid-State Championships

    By Jason Groth Today at 11:18 a.m.

    The Wadena-Deer Creek boys and girls golf teams traveled to the Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids for the annual Mid-State Conference golf meet on May 15.

    It was a clean sweep for the Detroit Lakes Lakers with the boys finishing with a score of 302, while the girls captured the title with a score of 318.

    The Wadena-Deer Creek girls fired a 371 for fifth place, while the boys came into the clubhouse with a round of 394, finishing fifth as well.

    Pequot Lakes Alex Stone was the girls medalist, finishing with a round of 75. Detroit Lakes’ Wyatt Blomseth was the boys medalist, finishing with a 72.

    The Wolverines had a pair of Mid-State All Conference Honorable Mention performances by Jess Rondestvedt and McKayla Woods. Rondestvedt and Woods came into the clubhouse, finishing the day with rounds of 86. Gabi Ross fired a 91 for the Wolverines as well.

    It was personal best day for many of the Wolverines, including Rondestvedt and Woods. Line Gorsmen improved her personal best score, ending with a 108. Lauren Gravelle improved on hers, firing a 122. Anna Church set a new personal mark, finishing with a 135.

    The boys team was led by Mid-State All-Conference Honorable Mention Thomas Quincer. He finished the day with an 80.

    Dawson Lupkes ended with a 103, while Henry Fitzsimmons came into the clubhouse with a 105. Kade Woods finished with a 106, while Jaron Englund closed the day with a 118. Andrew Gustafson finished with a 122.

    The boys return to the course with a meet at Cragun’s Resort and Golf Course in Brainerd on May 22, while the girls are back in action on May 17 at the Classic. 

    Explore related topics:sportsWadena-Deer CreekMid-State ConferenceBoys and Girls GolfDetroit Lakes
    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
    Advertisement
    randomness