W-DC girls golf competes at Fergus Falls, Staples
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls golf team competed in back-to-back meets in Fergus Falls and Staples-Motley on May 12 and May 13.
The Wolverines earned a seventh place finish at the Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls, before finishing ninth at the Cardinal Invitational at the Vintage Golf Course in Staples.
Bemidji was the overall winner at Fergus Falls, finishing with a 330. The Wolverines came into the clubhouse with a 388. Bemidji’s Taylor Offerdahl was the medalist, firing a round of 76.
Wadena-Deer Creek’s Jess Rondestvedt and McKayla Woods finished the day with rounds of 89.
Gabi Ross finished the day with a 98, while Line Gorsmen ended with a 112. Lauryn Gravelle came in with a 124. It was a personal best day for a trio of golfers with Woods, Gorsmen and Gravelle posting personal best scores in the meet.
Ross followed up her 98 with a personal best 83 at the Cardinal Invitational. She fired a 41 on the front nine and a 42 on the back nine. She finished 11th overall for the Wolverines. Detroit Lakes won the meet title, finishing with a 327. The Wolverines finished ninth overall, coming in with a 401.
Visitation’s Anni Heck was the meet winner. She finished with a 75, earning medalist honors. Rondestvedt finished with an 89 for the Wolverines. She opened with a 44 on the front nine and finished with a 45 on the back nine.
McKayla Woods finished the day with a 104, while Gorsmen ended the tournament with a 125.