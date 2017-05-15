W-DC girls golf competes at Fergus Falls, Staples

Bemidji was the overall winner at Fergus Falls, finishing with a 330. The Wolverines came into the clubhouse with a 388. Bemidji’s Taylor Offerdahl was the medalist, firing a round of 76.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Jess Rondestvedt and McKayla Woods finished the day with rounds of 89.

Gabi Ross finished the day with a 98, while Line Gorsmen ended with a 112. Lauryn Gravelle came in with a 124. It was a personal best day for a trio of golfers with Woods, Gorsmen and Gravelle posting personal best scores in the meet.

Ross followed up her 98 with a personal best 83 at the Cardinal Invitational. She fired a 41 on the front nine and a 42 on the back nine. She finished 11th overall for the Wolverines. Detroit Lakes won the meet title, finishing with a 327. The Wolverines finished ninth overall, coming in with a 401.

Visitation’s Anni Heck was the meet winner. She finished with a 75, earning medalist honors. Rondestvedt finished with an 89 for the Wolverines. She opened with a 44 on the front nine and finished with a 45 on the back nine.

McKayla Woods finished the day with a 104, while Gorsmen ended the tournament with a 125.