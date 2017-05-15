Dykhoff’s blast lifts W-DC over B-H/V

“It was a great baseball game. It was quick for the most part,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Kyle Dykhoff said. “The pitchers threw strikes and the guys put the ball in play, defense made plays and it was a clean, crisp baseball game.”

Dykhoff’s home run in the fifth inning helped him become a winner on the mound as well. He came on in relief of Tyler Wheeler, who went three and 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out three and walked three. Dykhoff got the win, pitching three and 1/3 innings, allowing two hits. He struck out two, walked two and hit one.

“It was clutch. That’s one thing the game was lacking was someone coming up with the two-out hit with runners in scoring position,” Kyle Dykhoff said. “Fortunately, we got the big one from Justin when we needed it.”

It was a slow night for the Wolverines at the plate, they mustered just four hits against Matt Steege. However, they were timely. Steege allowed four hits, while walking five and striking out one.

The Raiders jumped ahead in the third on the back end of a double steal when Steege scored at the plate. The Wolverines got the run back in the fourth when Dykhoff walked and scored when Tyler Wheeler reached on an error.

Josh Bounds delivered an RBI single for the Raiders in the fourth which scored Adam Bauch, which made it 2-1.

The deciding blow came in the fifth inning when Wyatt Hamann roped a two out double, which set the table for Dykhoff’s heroics. He tattooed an offering from Steege over the fence in right centerfield, giving the Wolverines the lead for good.

“We are playing good baseball and continuing to play complete games both offensively and defensively is going to be our key,” Kyle Dykhoff said. “I feel like we are playing our best baseball heading into the stretch run and that’s where we want to be come playoff time.”

Owen Korfe, Adam Bauch and Bounds finished with two hits each for the Raiders. Hamann, Dykhoff, Noah Roers and Bryce Cooper recorded hits for Wadena-Deer Creek.