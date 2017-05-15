Shockers rally in ninth to down Angels

The Shockers employed the sacrifice bunt to good use in taking a 2-0 lead after three innings of play.

Mitchell Swanson reached on an error by Angels’ second baseman Mike Vohnoutka to open the game and quickly took second base on a Christian Berg sacrifice. The Shockers scored without a hit thanks a pitch from DL starter Connor Johnson that got by catcher Andrew Dahl followed up by a wild pitch that allowed Swanson to score from third base.

Berg led off the top of the third with a single and Jayme George bunted him over the second. Berg took third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout by Travis George to Angels’ shortstop Connor McLeod for a two-zip lead.

Johnson had the Angels’ lone hit off Shocker starter Nick Trosdahl in the opening third of the game.

Wyatt Weber gave the Shockers a 3-0 lead in the fourth reaching on a fielder’s choice and moving around the bags on pitches that got away from the Angels’ battery.

DL warmed up and had runners in scoring position the next four innings cashing in with one run in the sixth, seventh and eighth to tie the score.

Nick Lewis reached on an error in the sixth when he, Johnson Tom Truedson loaded the bases for Dahl. Trosdahl walked Dahl for the opening run for the home team but fanned Taylor Wood to end the threat.

Vohnoutka started a one-out rally in the seventh with an infield base hit and made it a 3-2 ballgame on a Lewis RBI single.

Johnson reached on an error and tied the game on a one-out Dahl base hit in the eighth.

Johnson pitched five innings and gave way to Scott Schroeder. Trosdahl came out after the sixth after giving up one run. The Angels tied the game off reliever Travis George.

Schroeder hit Jacob Trosdahl to put the first Shocker on in the ninth. Trosdahl stole second base and scored the go-ahead run on a single by Gannon George, the Shockers’ No. 9 hitter. Colburn came home with insurance on a two-out hit by Berg that chased Schroeder. Jackson Nelson got the Angels out of the inning on a groundout by Travis George.

DL put the tying run at first base in the last at-bats, but George fanned both Johnson and Truedson to end the game.

Both relievers factored in the decisions with George getting the win pitching the final three innings. Schroeder took the loss.