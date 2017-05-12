Wolverines fall in regular season finale

Against the Patriots, they broke the game open with nine runs in the first and eight in the second, cruising to the win. Ashley Lehmkuhl, Kyla Ness, Sarah Moen and Courtny Warren recorded hits, while Moen and Warren scored the lone runs.

The Panthers used a big eight run third inning, pulling away from the Wolverines with an 11-0 victory. Lehmkuhl had the lone hit for the Wolverines in the loss.

The Wolverines capped off the regular season with a 3-17 record and will open post-season play in the Section 6AA playoffs on May 18th at the site of the highest seeded team