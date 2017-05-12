Wadena-Deer Creek stretches streak to seven

The method of success has been pretty simple when Dykhoff has been on the mound for the Wolverines. It’s grab the lead and let him do work on the mound. The Wolverines staked their pitcher to an early 2-0 lead behind RBI singles from Justin Dykhoff and Colby Schertler and turned the ball over to their pitcher. Jake Dykhoff struck out 14 batters, including the final five of the game.

Justin Dykhoff put the finishing touches on the game with a two-run double in the sixth, extending the lead to 7-0. Preston Warren and Noah Ross drove in runs in the fourth, while Andrew McCullough added an RBI single in the fifth for the offense.

McCullough and Justin Dykhoff finished with multiple hit games. McCullough finished with two hits and a run scored, while Justin Dykhoff drove in three with three hits. Ross, Wyatt Hamann and Colby Schertler collected hits in the win.

The victory improves the Wolverines to 12-3 overall. They push their winning streak to seven games. The Wolverines take to the road for a 4:30 p.m. start against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale on May 12.