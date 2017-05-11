B-H/V uses late rally to stun Wadena-DC

The Raiders capitalized on three straight errors and Haley Youngbauer delivered the game-winning run with an RBI single to left, allowing the Raiders to earn a season sweep of the Wolverines with a 5-4 victory.

It spoiled a strong pitching performance Casey Volkmann. Volkmann cruised through the first six innings, allowing a solo home run and a single. Yet, it was the seventh inning that provided the most trouble for the Wolverines. Three straight errors allowed the Raiders to cut the lead two at 4-2. A wild pitch allowed a second run to score, making it 4-3. Molly Brownlow followed with an RBI single, tying the game at four. Youngbauer put the finishing touches with a rope to left, capping off the comeback.

Melanie Line earned the win on the mound. She was able to limit the damage in the when the Wolverines had opportunities. She gave up four runs on five hits. She struck out three and walked two batters.

It appeared the Wolverines were going to break the game open early. They capitalized on a pair of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale errors, grabbing a 2-0 lead. Ashley Lehmkuhl reached on an error, which allowed Lila Lohmiller to score, who also reached on an error. Kayla Peters ripped a single to left, scoring Lehmkuhl in the first as well.

The Raiders solved Volkmann with a solo home run in the fourth inning by Morgan Glenz. It was the first hit of the game and just the second base runner for the Raiders.

The Wolverines struck again in the fifth for a pair of runs, but a timely double play by the Raiders halted the rally. Courtny Warren led off with a single, which was followed by a walk to Sarah Moen. Hailey Wiederich singled in a run, extending the lead to 3-1. Lohmiller reached on an error, allowing Moen to score, making it 4-1. The inning changing double play came when Kyla Ness flew out to second, Wiederich broke for home and was cut down. The inning came to an end when Volkman hit a hard shot ground ball, which Youngbauer made a strong play on at short.

Warren and Peters finished with a pair of hits for the Wolverines, while Wiederich added one. Youngbauer, Glenz, Jordan Carr and Molly Brownlow finished with hits for the Raiders in the win.

The Raiders improve their season mark to 7-9 overall, while the Wolverines move to 3-15 overall.

The Wolverines conclude the regular season with games against Pequot Lakes and Park Rapids on May 11, beginning at 4 p.m. in Wadena.