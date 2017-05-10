History making day for Wadena-Deer Creek Track and Field

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys team became the first team in school history to capture a True Team Section Championship and they did that with a narrow victory over the 14 team field. The Wolverines finished first with 799.50 points, besting Staples-Motley, who came in second with 789 points.

The True Team Tournament is a Minnesota only event and it’s a unique one in it’s own right. It’s the only tournament that is a true team event. Each team enters two athletes into each individual event and both those athletes record points towards the team’s final score.

“It was a true team effort all the way around and I’m honored to be a part of it,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Marc Reynolds said. “It’s a very special accomplishment for these young men and I couldn’t be more proud of how they performed and represented Wadena-Deer Creek. We had many great individual performances that balanced out to a great team result, which is the most important aspect of this meet. Everyone plays a part.”

One of the key moments for the Wolverines came in the 300 meter hurdles. Cameron Pearson clipped a hurdle and landed hard on his arm. However, Pearson regained his composure and finished the race. Reynolds said Pearson showed his grit and dedication to the team and scored valuable points. The team later found out Pearson broke his wrist during the fall.

“This is the epitome of what we want from our athletes,” Reynolds said. “It really showed his true character and willingness to do whatever he could do to help the team.”

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls team finished fourth on the day. They finished with 646 points. The Frazee Hornets captured the girls title finishing with 764.50 points.

Konnor Stueve was a double winner for the Wolverines. He captured the 100 and the 200 meter dash titles. Stueve finished with times of 11.26 and 23.26, respectively.

Josh Daigneault earned a pair of wins as well, capturing the 400 meter dash and the 800 meter run. Daigneault won the 400 meter run with a time of 52.37, while finishing with a time of 2:13.15 in the 800.

The Wolverines captured a pair of relays which led to big points as well. The Wolverines won the 4x100 meter relay, finishing with a time of 45.68. They captured the 4x200 meter relay as well, finishing at 1:35.83.

Mikaela Malone picked up a win for the Wadena-Deer Creek girls team in the 100 meter dash. She finished with a time of 13.32. Ellie Miron was victorious in the discus. She tossed the discus 110 feet, 10 inches, capturing the title.

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys team will now compete in the Minnesota Class A True Team Championships on Saturday, May 20 at Stillwater High School.

Section 6A True Team

Men’s Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 799.50, Staples-Motley 789, Breckenridge 693.50, Frazee 687, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 651, Hawley/Ulen-Hitterdal 651, West Central Area 571, Ashby/Brandon/Evansville 448, Browerville 439.50, Prairie Valley 408, Barnesville 345.50, Pelican Rapids 339.50, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 337, New York Mills 236, United North Central 195.50

Women’s Team Results

Frazee 764.50, Pelican Rapids 756, Barnesville 715.50, Wadena-Deer Creek 646, Ashby/Brandon/Evansville 594.50, Hawley-Ulen-Hitterdal 593.50, Breckenridge 568, Staples-Motley 558.50, West Central Area 545, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 529, United North Central 466.50, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 399, Prairie Valley 182, Browerville 111, New York Mills 100

Men’s Individual Results

100 Meter Dash

1 Konnor Stueve, WDC 11.26

7 Jonathan Pantages, WDC 11.79

200 Meter Dash

1 Konnor Stueve, WDC 23.26

5 Bereket Loer, WDC 23.75

400 Meter Dash

1 Josh Daigneault, WDC 52.37

13 Hunter Hawkins, WDC 57.09

800 Meter Run

1 Josh Daigneault, WDC 2:13.15

7 Jerry Wang, WDC 2:19.46

1600 Meter Run

1 Hunter Gowin, BRK 4:48.70

5 Jason Young, WDC 5:00.40

16 Josh Tabery, WDC 5:20.65

3200 Meter Run

1 Hunter Gowin, BRK 10:19.52

8 Jason Young, WDC 11:10.71

13 Isaac Ries, WDC 12:15.11

110 Meter Hurdles

1 Max Giza, S-M 16.07

4 Wyatt Peterson, WDC 17.18

9 Cade Kapphahn, WDC 18.58

300 Meter Hurdles

1 Max Giza, S-M 42.45

11 Elliot Doyle, WDC 47.53

22 Cameron Pearson, WDC 54.99

4x100 Meter Relay

1 WDC 45.68

4x200 Meter Relay

1 WDC 1:35.83

4x400 Meter Relay

1 S-M 3:35.27

4 WDC 3:50.24

4x800 Meter Relay

1 BRK 8:58.45

4 WDC 9:14.26

High Jump

1 James Follmer, BHV 6-2

2 Jonathan Pantages, WDC 6-0

9 Lucas Doyle, WDC 5-4

Pole Vault

1 Max Giza, S-M 14-0

5 Cody Wheeler, WDC 9-6

14 Garrett Redning, WDC 7-0

Long Jump

1 Mac Schluttner, BHV 19-10.25

11 Konnor Stueve, WDC 17-9.50

19 Bereket Loer, WDC 16.25

Triple Jump

1 Brett Jansen, BHV 42-1.75

8 Hunter Hawkins, WDC 37-.25

13 Cade Kapphahn 35-3.75

Shot Put

1 Samuel Moore, BHV 53-3

2 Dacotah Mittag, WDC 45-6

10 Steven Erkenbrack, WDC 39-5

Discus

1 Samuel Moore, BHV 165-4.50

4 Lucas Doyle, WDC 122-2

9 Steven Erkenbrack, WDC 114-10.50

Women’s Individual Results

100 Meter Dash

1 Mikaela Malone, WDC 13.32

20 Starr Hansen, WDC 14.41

200 Meter Dash

1 Madie Guler, PLR 27.07

5 Ellie Miron, WDC 28.16

11 McKenna Wangsness, WDC 29.14

400 Meter Dash

1 Tatianna Wiley, PLR 1:01.51

9 Eve Collins, WDC 1:07.00

15 Teagan Roberts 1:09.52

800 Meter Run

1 Abby Syverson PLR 2:31.10

6 Kennedy Gravelle, WDC 2:42.82

9 Abby Motschenbacher, WDC 2:47.30

1600 Meter Run

1 Chloe Paulson, PLR 5:27.42

4 Kennedy Gravelle, WDC 5:45.37

15 Emma Mehl, WDC 6:28.81

3200 Meter Run

1 Ella Van Kempen, WCA 12:20.63

9 Emma Ries, WDC 14:19.50

14 Johanna Burnsberg, WDC 14:44.88

100 Meter Hurdles

1 Paige Ziegler, FRZ 16.06

8 Liz Peterson, WDC 18.68

17 Madison Packer, WDC 20.66

300 Meter Hurdles

1 Jaryn Johannsen, FRZ 50.34

14 Madison Packer, WDC 57.35

17 Liz Peterson, WDC 1:00.60

4x100 Meter Relay

1 FRZ 52.30

10 WDC 58.54

4x200 Meter Relay

1 BRN 1:54.88

2 WDC 1:56.04

4x400 Meter Relay

1 PLR 4:17.32

10 WDC 4:43.11

4x800 Meter Relay

1 PLR 10:15.76

4 WDC 11:01.30

High Jump

1 Jordan Tschumperlin, BRN 5-0

3 Liz Peterson, WDC 4-10

23 Emma Bushinger, WDC 4-0

Pole Vault

1 Shalie Bucholz-Lipp, BRK 9-0

2 Liz Peterson, WDC 8-6

10 Corra Endres, WDC 6-0

Long Jump

1 Emily Schoenecker, BRN 16-.25

16 Starr Hansen, WDC 13-9.5

20 Jezebel Snyder, WDC 12-11.75

Triple Jump

1 Paige Ziegler, FRZ 34-1.75

Shot put

1 Jacey Schlosser, ABE 35-0

2 Ellie Miron, WDC 34-3.0

17 Rebecca Erkenbrack, WDC 26-5.50

Discus

1 Ellie Miron, WDC 110-10

3 Kennedy Gravelle, WDC 92-6