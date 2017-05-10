Wolverines run streak to six straight

Andrew McCullough gave the Wolverines four and 2/3 of one-hit ball, picking up the win in relief. He walked two and struck out one batter. McCullough entered the game in a tough spot, inheriting the bases full. He retired the two batters he faced in the second and then shut down the Eagles in order in the third and fourth innings. He ran into some trouble in the fifth, but escaped by inducing three fly balls.

The Wolverines capitalized on four walks in the first inning, scoring two runs, yet the Eagles came back with a trio of runs in the second. Wadena-Deer Creek grabbed the lead for good in the second when Noah Ross and Wyatt Hamann brought in a pair of runs. McCullough drove home a run in the fifth, while Jake Dykhoff plated another in the sixth for the Wolverines.

Dykhoff recorded the save for the Warriors. He inherited runners in scoring position in the seventh, yet left the two inherited runners on the basepaths. He walked one and struck out one.

Hamann finished with two hits, leading the Wolverines. He drove in a run as well. Preston Warren, Dykhoff, Justin Dykhoff and McCullough collected hits in the win as well.

Ethan Hendrickx took the loss for the Eagles. He went one and 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on one hit. He walked seven batters, while striking out one.

The Wolverines improve to 11-3 on the season. They are 8-3 in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines are back in action on Thursday, May 11 with a road trip to Pequot Lakes.