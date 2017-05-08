Wolverines cap off busy week with come-from-behind win

The Wolverines raced out to a 5-1 lead after two innings, but a pair of runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings gave Parkers Prairie a 7-5 lead. The Wolverines rallied in a big way, scoring six runs in the sixth.

Courtny Warren started the rally with a single. After a ground out, she was on second and scored on an RBI single by Hailey Widerich. Lila Lohmiller reached on an error, while Kyla Ness hit a short single to center. Casey Volkmann delivered a two-run single to right center, which was followed by an RBI single by Ashley Lehmkuhl. The rally helped the Wolverines retake the lead, which Volkmann held in relief.

Volkmann went three innings, allowing one hit. She walked two in picking up the victory for the Wolverines.

Kyla Ness led the way at the plate with four hits, while Lehmkuhl added three hits in the win. Volkmann finished with a pair of hits, but drove in five runs. Lehmkuhl plated two runs as well.

The victory moved the Wolverines to 3-8 in the Park Region Conference.