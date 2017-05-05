Wolverines claim titles at Kelderman Memorial Meet

The Wolverines swept the seven team event, winning the girls title with 144.33 points, while the boys ran away with the title, finishing with 185 points.

Ashby/Brandon/Evansville finished second for the girls. They finished with 128.33 points. Pine River-Backus came in third with 90 points, while United North Central came in fourth with 73 points. Upsala/Swanville rounded out the top five with 60 points. Prairie Valley and Browerville rounded out the field for the girls.

Upsala/Swanville finished second for the boys with 94.50 points. Prairie Valley was third, followed by Pine River-Backus with 93 and 77 points, respectively. Ashby/Brandon/Evansville finished with with 48 points, while Browerville and United North Central rounded out the field.

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Marc Reynolds was happy with his team’s performances during the meet.

“We shuffled some kids around today to try some new kids on some new relays and put other kids in some different open events and the kids thrived,” Reynolds said. “It was great to see our kids take on the challenge of running new events and not back down. Things are looking good as we head into the Section True Team Meet on Tuesday.”

The Wolverines had several strong finishes on both the girls and the boys teams. The girls had a pair of double winners with Kennedy Gravelle winning the 800 and the 1600 meter runs, while Ellie Miron won the shot and the discus.

Gravelle won the 800 meter run, finishing with a time of two minutes and 41 seconds. The Wolverines dominated the 800 by claiming the top four spots. Abby Motschenbacher was second, followed by Emma Mehl in third and Eve Collins in fourth place. Gravelle was victorious in the 1600 meter run as well, finishing with a winning time of 5:44.00.

Ellie Miron won the shot put with a put of 35-4.25. She followed it up with a win in the discus competition as well. Her toss of 109-6, was more than enough to claim the discus crown. Gravelle was third, finishing with a toss of 94.

Miron was a member of the winning 4x200 meter relay team as well. Miron was joined by Mikaela Malone, Starr Hansen and Eve Collins. They finished with a winning time of 1:56.79. The Wadena-DC 4x800 meter relay team of Johanna Brunsberg, Sam Malone, Emma Mehl and Abby Motschenbacher came in first, finishing with a time of 11:11.91.

Mikaela Malone was an individual winner as well. She posted the fastest time in the 100 meter dash, finishing with a time of 12.96.

Eve Collins was second in the 400 dash, she finished with a time of 1:05.00. Liz Peterson was second in the pole vault, finishing with a vault of 8-6.

The Wadena-DC boys had several winners as well with Konnor Stueve capturing an event on the track and one in the field. He finished first in the 200 meter dash, finishing with a time of 23.00. He was first in the long jump as well, leaping 17-7.50.

Josh Daigneault came in first for the Wolverines in the 400 meter dash. He finished with a time of 52.05. Jonathan Pantages earned a win in the high jump. He finished with a jump of 6-0, earning top honors.

The team of Pantages, Bereket Loer, Daigneault and Isaac Hale came in first place of the 4x200 meter relay. They finished with a time of 1:35.63. The team of Loer, Hunter Hawkins, Pantages and Daigneault came in first in the 4x400 relay as well. They finished with a time of 3:40.93.

Pantages was second in the 100 meter dash, finishing at 11.61. Jason Young was second in the 1600 meter run, ending the race with a time of 5:08.88. Young was second as well in the 3200 meter run at 11:29.62. Wyatt Peterson was second in the 110 meter hurdles, crossing the line at 17.41. Cody Wheeler was second in the pole vault for the Wolverines with a vault of 10-0.

The Wolverines are back in action with the Section True Team Championships at Pelican Rapids on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m.