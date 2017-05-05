W-DC girls golf sixth at Wolverine Invite

The defending state and Section 8A Champions continued their dominance when the Detroit Lakes Lakers captured the title, finishing 16 strokes better than second place Minnewaska.

Detroit Lakes finished with a 330, while Minnewaska was second with a 346. Perham was third overall with a 351. Wadena-Deer Creek came in sixth place overall, finishing with a 405. Pequot Lakes was fourth, while Staples-Motley was fifth. The Patriots finished with a 385, while the Cardinals came into the clubhouse with a 386. Hawley, Pelican Rapids, Park Rapids and Crosby-Ironton rounded out the 10 team field.

The Lakers had three of the top six finishers, but it was Pequot Lakes’ Alex Stone earning medalist honors. She won the individual title by four strokes, firing a 75 for the day. Minnewaska’s Ashlyn Guggisberg came in second, finishing with a 79.

Detroit Lakes’ Abby Schramel was the top finishing Laker in third place. She finished the day with an 80. Perham’s Mallory Belka came in fourth, finishing with an 81. Maddie Herzog finished in fifth with an 82, while Shelby Busker came in sixth on a scorecard playoff.She fired an 82 as well for the Lakers.

Jessalyn Rondestvedt was the top finishing Wolverine. She cracked the top 10, finishing with an 87, which was good for ninth place. She fired a 41 on the front nine, while finishing with a 46 on the back nine.

Gabi Ross finished the day with an 89, she fired a 44 on the front, while finishing with a 45 on the back nine.

McKayla Woods ended the tournament with a 96, while Line Gormsen came in with a 133. Lauryn Gravelle finished the day with a 143 as did Anna Church.

The Warriors return to the course for a meet at Pebble Lake Golf Club in Fergus Falls on May 12.