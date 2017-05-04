Dykhoff no-hits Cardinals, fans 17

“We played a complete seven inning game, both defensively and offensively,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Kyle Dykhoff said. “We had some timely hitting and great pitching with solid defense.”

Dykhoff struck out the side in the first, second, sixth and seventh innings, while striking out two batters in the fourth and fifth innings. He faced one more than minimum 21 batters, walking a batter in the third and the sixth. The walk in the third was erased when he was picked off the basepaths. Of Dykhoff’s 97 pitches, 70 of them were for strikes.

“He had command of all of his pitches today,” Kyle Dykhoff said. “He was around the zone the entire game. He was locked in from inning one.”

The few times the Cardinals put the ball in play, they ended up in the glove of Colby Schertler at short. He caught two fly balls and had a ground out hit his way.

“He is a sophomore that steps in and plays shortstop when Jake is pitching,” Kyle Dykhoff said. “He did a great job there, stepping in defensively.”

With Jake Dykhoff dealing on the mound, the offense stepped up as well. The Wolverines jumped ahead in the first inning. Dykhoff delivered a sacrifice fly, scoring Preston Warren with the game’s first run.

“It’s always nice to jump out on a team early in the game and take command of the game right out of the gate,” Kyle Dykhoff said of the quick start.

The Wolverines added to the lead in the third inning. Noah Ross singled and stole second, while coming around to score on an RBI single by Wyatt Hamann.

Warren delivered at the plate in the fourth inning with a two-run double with two outs. The frame started with a walk to Justin Dykhoff, which was followed by Tyler Wheeler reaching on an error. Isaac Swendsrud got the next two batters out, but Warren delivered the double, making it 4-0 in the fourth.

That was more than enough for Jake Dykhoff with the way he was pitching, yet the Wolverines gave him some more insurance with a pair of runs in the fifth. Justin Dykhoff hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jake Dykhoff, who doubled to start the inning. Wheeler plated Isaac Witthun, who walked, with an RBI single as well.

Jake Dykhoff and Andrew McCullough finished the scoring with a pair of RBI singles in the sixth inning, giving the Wolverines the 8-0 win.

Swendsrud suffered the loss for Staples-Motley. He allowed eight runs on 10 hits. He struck out one while walking four batters.

Warren, Jake Dykhoff and Hamann had two hits each for the Wolverines, while Noah Ross, Noah Roers, McCullough and Wheeler had hits in the win for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines improve to 9-3 overall on the season and return home for a contest with the Sebeka Trojans, starting at 4:30 p.m.