Staples-Motley stops Wolverines

The Cardinals capitalized on six walks and three hit batters on their way to a 9-5 victory over the Wolverines.

Wadena-Deer Creek jumped ahead with a trio of runs in the third inning, however, they gave four back and never led again in the game. Staples-Motley tacked on three more in the fourth and two in the fifth, before the Wolverines plated two in the sixth. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

The Wolverines blasted out 12 hits, but only could push five runs across the plate in the game. Lila Lohmiller, Hailey Wiederich, Kayla Peters and Ashley Lehmkuhl had two hits each in the game, while Courtny Warren, Casey Volkmann, Kyla Ness and Sarah Moen had a hit each for the Wolverines.

Sarah Kossan earned the win for Staples-Motley. She went the distance, allowing five runs on 12 hits. She struck out four and walked one batter. She hit a batter as well.

Lehmkuhl was tagged with the loss for Wadena-Deer Creek. She went six innings, allowing nine runs on six hits. She walked six, while striking out seven batters. She hit three batters as well.

The Wolverines return to the road on May 5 when they travel to Parkers Prairie. First pitch for that one is set for 4:30 p.m.