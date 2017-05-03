Wolverines, Raiders compete at UNC Warrior Invite

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine boys came in second place, right behind Ottertail Central with 125 points. The girls came in third, finishing with 94 points.

“I thought overall the girls performed well, but we did have some injuries, so that hurt over overall team score,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Marc Reynolds said. “Our 4x800 and 4x200 relays ran their fastest times this season for second place finishes. Kennedy Gravelle ran a personal best in the 800 run for the win. Ellie Miron threw a personal best in the discus to finish first as well. We are seeing some younger girls step into some bigger roles, which has been great to see and they are really starting to put things together.”

Reynolds said the boys were a little flat on the running events. He added the throwers had a good day, throwing well.

The Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale girls track and field team came in fourth place, finishing with 56 points.

“The weather was great and it showed as the girls had a good day,” Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale girls head coach Kenny Miller said. “We had a couple of personal bests and we competed well.”

The Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale boys finished third overall, ending the competition with 86 points.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kennedy Gravelle was first in the 800 meter run. She finished with a time of 2:34.65. Josh Daigneault made it a sweep in the 800 meter run for the Wolverines. He captured the boys title, finishing with a time of 2:09.55.

It was a clean sweep for Wadena-Deer Creek’s Ellie Miron in the discus and the shot put. She finished first in the discus with a toss of 112-9. Her winning toss in the shot put was 34-.50.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s Samuel Moore was a double winner in the shot and the discus. He won the discus competition with a toss of 183-6. He followed that up with a winning put of 52-7 in the shot put.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Mikaela Malone earned top honors in the 100 meter dash. She finished with a winning time of 13.39. Miron was third overall, finishing with a time of 13.74.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s Brett Jansen was victorious in the 200 meter dash. He finished with a time of 23.52.

The Wadena-Deer Creek 4x200 boys meter relay team won the title, finishing with a time of 1:33.69. The girls team came in second place, finishing with a time of 1:54.82.

The Wolverine 4x800 meter relay team came in second, finishing with a time of 9:19.70 for the boys. The girls team was second as well, coming in with a time of 11:10.97. The Wadena-Deer Creek boys captured the 4x100 meter relay title as well, finishing with a time of 45.67.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s James Follmer was second in the high jump with a leap of 5-10, while Wadena-Deer Creek’s Jonathan Pantages was third at 5-8. Wadena-Deer Creek’s Cody Wheeler came in third of the pole vault, finishing with a vault of 10-0.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s Mac Schluttner came in second in the long jump, recording a jump of 19-11. Jansen was second in the triple jump, leaping 41-.25.

The Wolverines return to the track on May 4, hosting their home invitational in Wadena. Next up for the Raiders will be a meet in Pillager on May 4.