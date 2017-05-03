Wolverines snap skid, earn split with Bulldogs

The Wolverines struggled with the little things in game one against Ottertail Central, when they were defeated, 13-7. However, they bounced back and focused on the little things, earning a 13-7 win in game two, splitting the doubleheader with the Bulldogs.

“We came back in the second game and our mentality definitely changed in that second game,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Tracy Jack said. “We were in it and ready to go from the first pitch. We just kept rolling with our momentum and everyone’s heads were in the right place.”

Ashley Lehmkuhl battled control issues in the second game, earning the win on the mound. She allowed seven runs on eight hits. However, she issued 11 free passes, eight walks and three hit batters.

She was staked to an early lead behind a potent offense that hasn’t had a problem putting runs on the board during the season. The Wolverines plated two runs in the first and broke the game open with a five run third inning.

Casey Volkmann finished with four hits, while Courtny Warren finished with three hits. Lehmkuhl and Kyla Ness finished with two hits each in the win. Kayla Peters, Ness and Sarah Moen drove in a pair of runs each as well.

“The last few games and the beginning of the season we have had lots of girls step up when we need to,” Jack said. “If you asked me who one of our best offensive players are, I couldn’t pinpoint anyone. Everyone is contributing and making big hits and big RBI’s when we need them most.”

Volkmann, Lehmkuhl, Peters and Warren drove home runs for the Wolverines in the second inning, helping the Wolverines to a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs answered with a pair of runs in the second, but the Wolverines answered with a run in the fourth. Ness reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch. The Bulldogs countered with a run of their own in the fourth, but the Wolverines came back with another in the fifth. Ness brought in a run with an RBI single.

Yet, the Bulldogs put two more on the board, closing the gap to 9-5. The Wolverines continued to put the pressure on, tallying three in the sixth. Peters plated a run on a groundout, while Moen delivered two with an RBI single. Volkmann scored the final run for the Wolverines when she singled and eventually scored when Peters reached first on an error in the seventh.

The Bulldogs mounted a small rally in the seventh, but Lehmkuhl stemmed the tide by recording her sixth strikeout of the game, ending game one.

Emily Cole and Kylee Mesker led the way for the Bulldogs at the plate in game two, with a pair of hits each.

The Bulldogs capitalized on walks and Wolverine errors in game one, earning a 13-7 victory. The Wolverines out hit the Bulldogs, 14-8, but couldn’t push enough across to overcome the early deficit.

Volkmann suffered the loss on the mound. She allowed 13 runs on eight hits. She walked six and struck out one.

Ness and Krause led the way for Wadena-DC at the plate. They had three hits each in the game. Krause drove home three runs, while Moen drove in two. Warren and Lehmkuhl had a pair of hits as well. Lila Lohmiller, Volkmann, Peters and Moen recorded hits in game one.

The game two victory snapped the Wolverines five game losing streak and improves them to 2-12 on the season. They return to action with a pair of road games on Thursday, May 4 and Friday May 5. They travel to Staples-Motley on May 4, before taking on Parkers Prairie on May 5.