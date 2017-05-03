Fast start, strong pitching lift Wolverines against Bulldogs

Andrew McCullough was the benefactor of the fast start. The Wolverines gave him a three run lead in the first and he cruised, allowing just a single run in five innings of work, earning the win. He allowed one hit, while striking out three batters. McCullough used only 56 pitches in five innings, 36 of them for strikes.

Noah Ross, Jake Dykhoff, Justin Dykhoff and Tyler Wheeler finished with two hits each in the win. Ross drove in two runs, while Justin Dykhoff plated a pair of runs as well. Wyatt Hamann drove in a run as did Noah Roers.

The Wolverines jumped ahead with a three run first inning. Ross and Jake Dykhoff started the rally with a pair of one out singles. Hamann lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, giving the Wolverines the early lead. Justin Dykhoff followed with a run scoring single, making it 2-0. Tyler Wheeler singled to put two runners on base and an RBI single by Noah Roers made it 3-0 in the first.

The Bulldogs cut into the lead with an RBI double by Kirby Lohse. An error on the play before extended the inning for Lohse, who delivered the Bulldogs’ only hit against McCullough. McCullough faced the minimum in the second, third and fourth innings and retired 10 batters in a row at one point. An error in the fifth ended that streak, before McCullough retired the side in the fifth.

Justin Dykhoff added to the lead with an RBI single in the sixth inning, making it 4-1. The Bulldogs got a run back in the sixth inning when Brody Rochall delivered an RBI single, making it 4-2.

The Wolverines put the game away with a three-run seventh inning. The Wolverines used a double-steal to get the first run after a walk and a hit batter. Noah Ross followed with a two-run double as well, helping the Wolverines extend their lead to 7-2.

Noah Roers got the save. He went two innings of relief. He allowed a run on two hits. He walked three and struck out two.

Daxton Olson took the loss for the Bulldogs. He allowed three runs on five hits in four innings of work.

The Wolverines return home to take on Staples-Motley at 4:30 p.m. on May 4, before playing host to Sebeka on Friday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. as well.