Menahga storms past B-H/V

The Braves broke open a 1-1 tie with two runs in the second, five in the third and three more in the fifth and never looked back, cruising to the 12 run victory, which was shortened to six innings.

The Braves moved to 5-2 in the Park Region Conference and are now 7-3 overall, while the Raiders drop to 3-5 overall and 3-5 in the Park Region Conference.

Brayden Vertina led the Raider offense with two hits. Matt Steege, Jackson Weniger and Christian Baumgartner finished with a hit each.

Mitch Peterson, Isaac Anderson and Thomas Litzau provided the offense. The middle of the order hitters combined to bring in nine of the 14 runs. Peterson drove in five with three hits, while Anderson and Litzau drove in two each with a pair of hits. Al Pietala won the game on the mound, pitching four innings of one run ball. He struck out seven. He helped himself at the plate as well, setting the tone in the leadoff spot. He finished with three hits and drove in a run as well, while scoring a game high four runs.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale returns home for a pair of games with Parkers Prairie and New York Mills on May 4 at home.