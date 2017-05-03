(Updated) B-H/V softball earns split with Menahga

Katie Johnson, Morgan Glenz and Danica Gilb led the way for the Raiders at the plate. The trio combined for six hits. Johnson, Glenz and Gilb had two hits each in the win. Haley Youngbauer, Whitney Messer, Molly Brownlow and Mardi Ehrmantraut had hits in the win as well for the Raiders.

Cottrell allowed just two runs, no earned runs, in earning the complete game win. She gave up three hits, while fanning eight batters. She walked three in the game.

The Raiders grabbed the lead with a pair of runs in the first inning. A wild pitch allowed Glenz to score, while Messer plated a run with an RBI single.

Youngbauer brought home a run in the second inning with an RBI single, making it 3-0. However, the Braves rallied for a pair of runs in the third inning. Gilb singled and scored for the Raiders in the third inning, while Youngbauer walked and scored in the fourth. Glenz brought in a run as well with an RBI single, making it 6-2. That was more than enough run support for Cottrell, who was in control on the mound.

Leah Schwartz suffered the loss for Menahga on the mound. She allowed six runs, five earned, on 11 hits. She struck out four and walked three batters.

In game two, the Raiders grabbed a 2-1 edge in the sixth inning when Mardi Ehrmantraut and Haley Youngbauer delivered run scoring singles, yet it was short-lived.

The Braves stormed right back, scoring five runs in their half of the sixth inning and held off a late rally attempt by the Raiders in the seventh.

Ehrmantraut drove in her second run of the game in the seventh inning, however, runners were left stranded at second and third when Rachael Kicker induced a game-ending fly ball to centerfield.

Kicker picked up the win for the Braves. She went the distance, allowing three runs on four hits. She struck out two, while walking one batter.

Cortnie Cottrell suffered the loss in relief. She allowed four runs on three hits. Jordan Carr started and went five innings. She allowed two runs on two hits. She walked six and struck out three.

Molly Brownlow finished with two hits, while Youngbauer and Ehrmantraut had a hit each.