Wadena-Deer Creek drops close one to Perham

It was another close loss for the Wolverines in a long line of close losses. The Wolverines have dropped four games by two runs or less, including their last two times out on the diamond. This one may rank up as one of the toughest losses to take. The Wolverines led for much of the contest, but gave up three runs in the sixth inning and a pair of runs in the seventh, allowing the Yellowjackets to erase a 7-3 deficit.

Ashley Lehmkuhl finished with three hits and two runs batted for Wadena-Deer Creek, while Kyla Ness, Casey Volkmann and Laura Krause had two hits each. Krause started the scoring with a solo home run over the fence in left centerfield. Her home run knotted the game at one, before the Wolverines took the lead in the third inning. Volkmann walked and stole second, before scoring on a double by Lehmkuhl, making it 2-1.

The Yellowjackets came back with a pair of runs in the third inning, Cierra Olson and Erin Winter drove in the runs with run scoring singles. However, Wadena-Deer Creek broke through with the big inning in the fifth. Volkmann worked a walk and eventually scored on an RBI double by Lehmkuhl. A walk to Courtney Peters was followed by RBI singles by Cortney Warren and Krause. Another run came in on a double steal, giving the Wolverines a 6-3 lead.

Lehmkuhl drove in a third run in the sixth inning, plating Volkmann, who singled with one out, expanding the lead to four.

The Yellowjackets rallied in the sixth. Rylee Lindquist grounded in a run and a two-out single by Olson plated two more runs, making it 7-6.

Grace Minten tied the game with an RBI single, scoring Katie Zepper, who singled to start the Yellowjacket seventh. Jade Lenius came on to run for Minten and she swiped second, before moving to third on a wild pitch. Lindquist followed with a frozen rope to left field that was mishandled, allowing Lenius to score the game-winning run.

Volkmann suffered the loss on the mound. She went six and 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on 11 hits. She struck out five, while walking two.

Perham’s Katie Johnson earned the win. She went the distance, allowing seven runs on 10 hits. She fanned nine batters, while walking five.

The Wolverines had chances early and late to score more runs. They stranded the bases full in the first inning and left two runners in scoring position in the fourth. In all, the Wolverines stranded eight runners on base with seven of them in scoring position.

The Wolverines fall to 1-10 overall on the season. The Wolverines return to action with a doubleheader against Ottertail Central at 4 p.m. in Wadena.