Dykhoff, W-DC shuts down New York Mills

Dykhoff shut down the Eagles, holding them to a single run over seven innings. He allowed just four hits, while fanning nine batters. Dykhoff needed just 84 pitches in the win, 58 of them for strikes. He ran into some trouble in the second and the seventh inning, escaping a pair of jams unharmed.

His lone blemish came in the fourth inning when he gave up an RBI single to Evan Welter. However, Dykhoff left a runner in scoring position in the fourth.

His counterpart, Skylar Mursu, was just as strong on the hill, yet the Wolverines solved him for a pair of runs, which was just enough.

Justin Dykhoff delivered an RBI single in the second inning, scoring Wyatt Hamann, who started the frame off with a single. After the Eagles tied the game in the fourth, The Wolverines struck in the fifth. Max Phillips reached on an error and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Preston Warren. Noah Ross delivered an RBI double, giving the Wolverines the 2-1 lead. Mursu escaped further damage when his defense recorded a line-drive double play, stranding a pair of runners and halting the Wadena-Deer Creek rally.

Mursu went the distance as well. He allowed two runs, one earned on seven hits. He struck out five, but walked four batters.

Warren, Ross, Jake Dykhoff, Hamann, Justin Dykhoff, Colby Schertler and Phillips recorded hits in the victory for Wadena-Deer Creek.

The Wolverines are 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the Park Region Conference.