Wolverines stop Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale rally in seventh

The Wolverines capitalized on a costly error in the sixth, leading to two runs and breaking a 4-4 tie. However, it was a pair of errors that put the Wolverines in a bind in the seventh. Owen Korfe and Matt Stoege reached on errors, putting the eventual tying run on second base with no one out.

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Kyle Dykhoff went to the pen, relieving Justin Dykhoff, who pitched an inning plus of relief. The move paid off with Jake Dykhoff stranding the tying run at third base. He induced a an RBI ground out from Mack Jones, before striking out Jackson Weniger and Jon McIntire, closing the game.

Justin Dykhoff earned the win on the mound. He allowed one unearned run in an inning of relief. Tyler Wheeler started for the Wolverines. He went five innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out three and walked four.

Korfe took the loss in relief for the Raiders. He went one and 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on one hit. Jackson Weniger started for the Raiders. He went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits.

Both teams scored a run in the second inning. The Raiders scored on a double steal with Weniger breaking from second when the throw went behind the runner at first. Weniger eventually scored, while the Wolverines recorded the out. Colby Shertler brought home a run when he reached on an error for the Wolverines, tying the game at one.

The Raiders struck for a pair of runs in the third inning. Tate Bounds led off with a walk and moved to second on a single by Matt Stoege. Mack Jones laced a double, allowing Bounds to score. Weniger brought in the second run of the inning with a perfectly placed bunt, scoring Stoege.

The lead was short-lived as the Wolverines responded with three runs in the fourth. Wyatt Hamann and Wheeler singled to start the frame. Andrew McCullough followed with an RBI ground out. Schertler brought home a run with a single, tying the game at three. Preston Warren dropped a double inside the third base line, moving Schertler to third. He scored on an RBI ground out by Max Phillips, giving the Wolverines the 4-3 lead.

The Raiders tied the game on a sacrifice fly by Mack Jones on the fifth, tying the game at four. That set the table for the Wolverines in the sixth inning. Walks to Warren and Phillips started the rally. After a strikeout, Jake Dykhoff lifted a short fly ball in the infield that was dropped at short, allowing the go ahead run to score. Noah Roers followed with an RBI single, giving the Wolverines the 6-4 lead and a much needed insurance run.

The Raiders got a run in the seventh, but stranded the tying run at third base.

Stoege and Adam Bauch had two hits for the Raiders, while Jones and Weniger each had a hit. Tyler Wheeler had two hits for the Wolverines, while Warren, Jake Dykhoff, Noah Roers, Hamann and Schertler had hits as well.