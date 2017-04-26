Late rally falls short as B-H/V holds off Wolverines

For the second straight day, the Wolverines found themselves close, but unable to get over the hump against their opponent. They dropped an 8-3 decision to Pillager, after leading 3-1, on April 24.

The Wolverines were able to belt out 10 hits against Raider pitching, yet stranded seven runners in scoring position. Their struggles of stringing together big hits prevented them from putting up the big inning against the Raiders.

Jordan Carr earned the win on the mound for the Raiders. She went six and 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on nine hits. She struck out eight, while walking one. Cottrell allowed one hit in relief, picking up the save.

Ashley Lehmkuhl went the distance for the Wolverines. She allowed five runs, four earned, on three hits. She struck out eight, but walked five batters. Walks proved costly for Lehmkuhl. Two of the five runs that scored came from a leadoff walk, while a third came from a hit batter to lead off an inning.

Lila Lohmiller, Lehmkuhl and Krause had two hits each for the Wolverines. Haley Youngbauer, Katie Johnson and Mardi Ehrmantraut had the hits for the Raiders.

The Wolverines never led against the Raiders, but stayed within striking distance. The Raiders jumped ahead in the first inning when a leadoff walk to Youngbauer set the table. She stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and then broke for home when the throw went down to third. She slid in before the tag, giving the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

The Raiders added to the lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. Jordan Carr walked and eventually scored, while Ehrmantruat singled and scored, making it 3-0.

The Wolverines cut into the lead with a run in the third inning. Lohmiller led off with her second straight hit. She stole second and moved to third on a single by Lehmkuhl. She eventually scored on a wild pitch, cutting the Raider lead to one.

Youngbauer led off the fifth with a double and came around to score on an RBI single by Johnson, extending the Raider lead back to two, but the Wolverines answered again in the fifth. Krause singled and eventually scored, cutting the lead to 4-2.

The Raiders got a much needed insurance run in the seventh inning. Johnson was hit by a pitch and eventually scored when Danic Gilb reached on an error, making it 5-2.

The Wolverines rallied in the seventh, but fell short of completing the comeback. Laura Krause led the inning off with a triple, yet she was tagged out when Lohmiller reached on a fielder’s choice. Kyla Ness reached on an error, putting two runners on base. Cottrell came on to face Casey Volkmann and she induced a fly ball to left off of her bat, for the second out. Lehmkuhl stepped in and delivered a run scoring double to centerfield, cutting the lead to one. However, one pitch later, Cottrell and the Raiders escaped when she induced a ground ball off the bat of Sarah Moen, ending the game.

The Wolverines are scheduled to take on Park Rapids Area on April 27 in Park Rapids Area, before traveling to Perham, squaring off against the Yellowjackets on April 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Arvig Park.