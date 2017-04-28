WDC clay target shooters have found strong support

Unfortunately for the retired teacher and coach, he did not meet certain requirements for membership.

To the surprise of no one who knows the outdoor-loving folks that call this area their home, the board member's enthusiasm for the fledgling program was shared by 25 WDC students that first year.

Clay target shooting offers kids a chance to compete even if they lack athletic gifts like height, strength, speed and agility. The sport is also co-educational. Boys and girls can practice and compete together. One requirement they must all meet is to have state firearm safety training certificate

The club's membership climbed to 52 shooters last year. The team's ranks stood at just under 50 this spring when the first clay targets sailed out of the trap houses at the Knob Hill Shooting Range.

Teams are assigned a conference and compete against teams in that conference. The meets do not normally require much travel. The Wolverines will host their first home meet this spring against other conference clubs but shooters usually stay on their home ground and then compare their scores with their competition.

Norm Gallant, Chelsa Golberg and Mike Kenney were coaches of the first WDC team. Gallant has since left the coaching staff and Golberg has taken over the head reins. Managing a huge group of shooters from grades six through 12 requires plenty of help, which Golberg receives from Kenney and the parents of many of her kids.

The future of the WDC clay target shooting team would not be what it is without volunteers and a lot of support. The WDC coaches acknowledge most of the help has come from the Knob Hill Sportsman's Club and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, but there are many others.

Knob Hill President Keith Milbradt estimates $40,000 to $80,000 has been spent in creating a home for the Wolverines.

"We would not be where we are if we hadn't received all the help we have from the Knob Hill and all of the supporting organizations," Golberg said. "They are who have made it possible not only for the kids to have a place to shoot, but to afford to shoot as well. This is a very expensive sport, and all of these organizations have contributed so it doesn't cost the kids as much."

The Knob Hill Club has been around for decades and like most sportsman's clubs, they are involved in a myriad of activities. Among their 300-plus members can be found those involved in pistol and rifle shooting, clay target shooting and a moving target range. An indoor archery range is presently under construction. When the club found out there were youngsters interested in using their shooting facility three miles northeast of Wadena, they realized how important it was to their own future.

"One of our functions is getting kids to shoot," Keith Milbradt said.

You will not get an argument from Milbradt if you tell him the WDC clay target team has been as good for Knob Hill as his club has been for them.

Milbradt made the trip to Alexandria last June to watch the Wolverines compete in the state trapshooting tournament. He was very impressed by what he saw and heard.

"Eight thousand kids with guns and nobody got shot," Milbradt said. "These kids with the guns are the most polite, the most thankful kids we've ever seen."

Out of a desire to promote outdoor sports and sportsmanship, Knob Hill has spent a large chunk of money on acquiring land to create a buffer between the outdoor range and a neighbor's property. A grant from the Minnesota DNR also helped.

Knob Hill had one trap house in place when the program started but numbers dictated another was needed. Knob Hill stepped in again and built a second trap house. The clay target throwers inside the trap houses are voice-activated. Each trap house sports five shooting stations.

One of the proudest accomplishments of the WDC shooters and their Knob Hill hosts is a building addition that was recently constructed by members of both groups. An 18x36 addition was added to an 18x21 building. The building houses cases of sporting clay targets and other gear. It also has a warming house for the shooters.

The WDC clay target team has given the Knob Hill Club a shot of what many sportsman's clubs need the most - youth.

"We all have the same goal: to provide kids a fun and safe sport/pastime and to create members of a life long sport," Golberg said. "My favorite thing is to hear older members talk about their 'trap shooting' days and I hope we can bring those back for our community."

Note: Contributions from the following groups and individuals have been made on behalf of Wadena-Deer Creek's clay target shooting program: Range Improvement - Knob Hill Sportsman's Club, Minnesota DNR Trap Range Grant, Tri-County Hospital, Wadena Medical Center Family Physicians, Jack and Alvida Browne Family Foundation, Wadena State Bank, Kern and Taberg, Bryan Wegscheid Plumbing and Heating, Mason Brothers, Performance Sealcoating, Wadena Asphalt and Central Turf; Building Addition - WDC Trap Team, Walter Godel Foundation Grant, Thrivent Financial, Doug and Bobbi Adams, Timber Roots, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Pheasant's Forever, Platinum Electric.