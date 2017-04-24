Late runs lift Pillager past W-DC

Casey Volkmann led the Wolverines at the plate with a hit and two runs batted in, while Kyla Ness drove in a run and Lila Lohmiller finished with two hits for the Wolverines. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome the slugging Huskies.

Pillager jumped ahead in the first inning with an RBI single by Samantha Thomas, before the Wolverines struck for three runs in the third.

The Wolverines did all their damage with two outs. Laura Krause dropped in a single to right field for the first hit of the game off of Ella Kilchesky. Kilchesky retired the first eight batters she faced before Krause singled. Lila Lohmiller beat out a ground ball which was pounded into the dirt, putting two on base for Ness. Ness followed with a single, evening the game at one. Volkmann followed with a laser to centerfield, scoring Lohmiller and Ness.

However, the Huskies rallied right back. The Huskies loaded the bases with nobody out, which set the table for the middle of the order. Thomas plated a run with a groundout, while Emma Litke delivered an RBI double. The final run of the inning came in on a wild pitch, making it 6-3.

Pillager added to its lead in the sixth when they plated a pair of runs on a pair of Wolverine errors, making it 8-3.

Kilchesky earned the win on the mound. She went the distance, allowing three runs on five hits. She struck out three, while walking two batters.

Volkmann was tagged with the loss. She allowed eight runs on five hits. She walked six batters, while fanning four.

The Wolverines fall to 1-8 overall on the season and returned home to take on Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, before traveling to Perham to take on the Yellowjackets on Friday, April 28.