Parkers Prairie spoils W-DC home opener

The inability to avoid the big inning ultimately hurt the Wolverines in their home opener. All 10 batters that came to the plate for Parkers Prairie recorded hits with Andrew Johnson, Levi Arnold and Harry Samueson recording two hits each.

The Wolverines fell behind 2-0 after the first but rattled of four straight hits in the second inning, grabbing the 3-2 lead. Isaac Witthuhn, Noah Ross, Justin Dykhoff and Tyler Wheeler all singled with one out to start the rally. Andrew McCullough drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Wheeler and Dykhoff drove in runs as well with their singles in the inning. Preston Warren singled as well.

Parkers Prairie answered with a pair of runs in the third and fourth innings and put the game away with a four run sixth inning. They tacked on an insurance run in the seventh, before the Wolverines tallied their final run of the game. Colby Schertler walked and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Dykhoff in the seventh.

Arnold earned the complete game win for Parkers Prairie. He allowed four runs on five hits. He struck out two, while walking five. Arnold finished with 100 pitches, 61 of them for strikes.

Noah Ross was tagged with the loss. He allowed six runs, two earned over four innings of work. He gave up seven hits, walking two batters and striking out two.

Preston Warren, Witthuhn, Ross, Justin Dykhoff and Tyler Wheeler had the hits in the game for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines sit at 5-3 overall on the season and play host to Park Rapids Area at 4:30 p.m. in Wadena.