Wadena-Deer Creek track and field finishes busy week

It marked the second straight meet in as many days for the Wolverines and coach Marc Reynolds said the team had different goals for this meet, compared to the meet they had the day prior in Pillager.

“I thought the meet went well for going back-to-back with the Pillager Invite the day before,” Reynolds said. “It’s good for our kids to see what they can do having meets two days in a row, because that is the way the state meet is set up. You have to be able to run fast both days. We were more focused on individual performances on Friday and seeing how some of our distance runners, sprinters, throwers and relays match up with Perham and Pelican Rapids.”

It was a clean sweep for the Yellowjackets, who won both the boys and the girls competition. Perham finished with 220 points on the girls side, while the boys recorded 191 points.

The Wadena-DC girls came in with 55.5 points for fifth, while Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale came in sixth with 33.5 points. The Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale boys team finished second with 79 points, while Wadena-DC was third with 77 points.

Konnor Stueve earned the top spot in the 100 meter dash for the Wolverines. The senior finished with a time of 11.27 seconds, .26 seconds faster than the next closest competitor.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s James Follmer came in second in the 110 meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 17.25, he was followed by Wyatt Peterson of Wadena-DC in third at 17.73. Follmer earned a second place as well in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 45.27, ahead of teammate Taylor Willis in third. Willis finished with a time of 45.81.

The Wolverines claimed two first place finishes in the relays, while finishing second in another. The 4x100 team of Jon Pantages, Bereket Loer, Josh Daigneault and Stueve came in first with a time of 45.00, which was their best time of the season. The team of Pantages, Loer, Daigneault and Steuve finished with a time of 1:32.58, for their best time of the year in the 4x400, it was also the fastest time in the event. The 4x400 relay team of Loer, Hunter Hawkins, Josh Daigneault and Isaac Hale came in second at 3:41.33, posting their best time of the season as well.

Pantages earned the top spot in the high jump, leaping 6-0. Follmer was second for Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at 5-8. Cody Wheeler finished third in the pole vault at 10-0 for the Wolverines. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s Mac Schluttner was second, while Brett Jansen was third in the long jump, finishing with leaps of 19-2 and 18-11.50, respectively. Jansen was second in the triple jump, finishing at 40-00.

Samuel Moore was a double winner for Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale in the shot and the discus. He won the shot with a put of 54-10, while winning the discus with a toss of 168-4.5. Dacotah Mittag came in second for the Wolverines at 42-11.50 in the shot put.

Ellie Miron earned top honors in the discus for the Wolverines. She had a toss of 107-7.50. She was third in the shot put, with a toss of 34-3.50 and finished in second of the 200 meter dash, finishing at 27.91.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s Courtney Templin came in third at 1:03.66, while Wadena-Deer Creek’s Eve Callins came in fourth at 1:05.00. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale’s Erica VanDenHeuvel came in second at 18.29 in the 100 hurdles, while Kaylee Bakcer was fifth at 53.50 in the 300 hurdles.

The Wolverines’ 4x200 relay team of Mikaela Malone, Starr Hansen, Collins and Miron placed second with a time of 1:55.68, which was their fastest of the season.

The Wolverines were back in action at Long Prairie on April 25, results from that meet can be found online at www.wadenapj.com/sports