Pirates push PRC record to 11-1

Mac Schluttner tallied 13 points and Kyle Schmitz added 11 to pace a balanced Verndale scoring attack. Two nights after bowing to the fourth-ranked team in Class A on their home court, the Pirates made 29 of their 56 floor shots for a 51 percent clip.

Brady Bauck's eight points led New York Mills. The Eagles converted on 30 percent of their floor shots.

The win left the Pirates with a two-game advantage over conference runner-up Sebeka. The Eagles dropped to 5-7 in the Park Region and 10-11 overall.

VERNDALE (65)

Taylor Willis 5, Kyle Schmitz 11, Luke Weniger 7, Mac Schluttner 13, Jordan Brownlow 9, Nathan Sabinash 5, Andrew Barrett 2, Dan Deppa 2, Tyler Willis 9, Carter Schmitz 2. Totals: 25/4 3-9 65

NEW YORK MILLS (30)

Skylar Mursu 4, Ethan Hendrickx 5, Brady Bauck 8, Anthony Arno 3, Paul Hendrickx 4, Nic Kangas 4, Jonas Baune 2. Totals: 8/4 2-10 30

Verndale 33 32 - 65

New York Mills 13 17 - 30

Nevis 74, Verndale 47

Griffen Chase Jack Landquist scored 21 points each Tuesday as fourth-ranked Nevis won a Class A showdown on Verndale's home court.

Michael Landquist played backup role in the scoring with 16 tallies. The Tigers were red-hot from the field converting on 28 of their 41 floor shots for a 68 percent average.

Nathan Sabinash led a balanced Verndale scoring effort with 13 points. Mac Schluttner and Kyle Schmitz scored 12 and 10 points respectively. The Pirates were only three of 14 on treys and 17 of 44 on field goals for a lackluster 38 percent.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak by the Pirates and dropped Verndale to 14-6. The Tigers improved to 20-1.

NEVIS (74)

Zach Henry 5, Andrew Dudley 3, Caden Kramer 2, Griffin Chase 21, Jack Landquist 21, Michael Landquist 16, Tom Wormley 6. Totals: 23/5 13-16 74

VERNDALE (47)

Taylor Willis 5, Kyle Schmitz 10, Luke Weniger 2, Mac Schluttner 12, Jordan Brownlow 3, Nathan Sabinash 13, Andrew Barrett 2. Totals: 14/3 10-13 47

Nevis 37 37 - 74

Verndale 23 24 - 47