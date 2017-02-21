Local deer numbers pretty impressive

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources already knew what some of us found out a couple weeks ago. Driving through the heart of Otter Tail County late on a sunny winter afternoon was enough to convince this hunter the area's deer herd is in superb shape.

From a point near Henning to one north of Battle Lake - roughly 15 miles - I observed more than 200 deer feeding in over a dozen groups ranging from a half dozen to more than 30. In more than 40 years of hunting and scouting deer I have never seen anything like it.

Since then I have talked with several farmers who have reported seeing herds of more than 100 whitetails.

According to Minnesota DNR Big Game Coordinator Adam Murkowski, an estimated 171,026 deer were harvested in 2016, up about seven percent from harvest of the previous three years.

Of course the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is a lot pickier when it comes to counting the number of deer in the state herd. The DNR flies aerial search patterns and create deer population models on computer screens that do essentially the same thing that people who glass - estimate the deer numbers - because of a direct count of Minnesota's elusive ruminants is simply impossible.

It should come as no surprise to local whitetail lovers that there are plenty of the deer out there. Take a look at the DNR's deer density maps and it is instantly apparent the heaviest concentration of the whitetails run in a belt from west central Minnesota to the Wisconsin border. This is an area where deer find their best habitat and lowest number of predators.

The DNR is currently holding meetings statewide to gain insights for the state's first deer management plan. While complaints about the lack of trophy bucks, or DNR decisions regarding the issuing of permits, never seem to stop coming, the DNR should be congratulated by the thousands of hunters who stalk deer in Otter Tail, Wadena, Becker, Todd and a dozen other counties in Minnesota's deer belt. You don't have to drive far this winter to run into some big deer numbers.