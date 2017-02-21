Pirates take Yellowjackets into overtime

Shania Glenz had a modest double-double for the Pirates with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Carr led the scoring attack with 16 points. The Pirates shot a cool 34 percent on their home court and were 0-for-12 from three-point range.

Gabby DeBoer poured in 19 points and Janie Wunderlich racked up 10 as the Yellowjackets shot 45 percent on Verndale's court.

The loss dropped the Pirates to 14-10. The Yellowjackets improved to 17-6.

The Pirates will travel to Nevis on Thursday for a non-conference game.

PERHAM (48)

Amber Thompson 4, Josie Beachy 3, Serena Langen 1, Jadyn Benedict 6, Gabby DeBoer 19, Janie Wunderlich 10, Aixa Kolofale 5. Totals: 17/2 8-14 48

VERNDALE (41)

Morgan Glenz 5, Haley Youngbauer 2, Alexys Thompson 5, Jordan Carr 14, Shania Glenz 11, Claudia Quera 4. Totals: 17 7-11 41

Perham 26 13 9 - 48

Verndale 21 18 2 - 41

Henning 69, Verndale 60

Ellie Dague went wild again as the Hornets rode the coattails 33-point scoring night to a Park Region Conference win over Wadena-Deer Creek.

Dague, who put on a 32-point scoring performance Feb. 3 in a 69-49 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek, was joined in double figures by Paige Wallevand and Madison Cichy. Wallevand came up with 14 tallies and contributed 10.

The Pirates also had three players reaching double figures led by Shania Glenz with 21. Jordan Carr dropped in 16 and Morgan Glenz scored 10.

HENNING (69)

Madison Cichy 10, Ellie Dague 33, Sydney Eckhoff 3, Paige Wallevand 14, Lydia Hansen 3, Amanda Suchy 2, Autumn Grasswick 4. Totals: 20/3 21-25 69

VERNDALE (60)

Morgan Glenz 10, Alexys Thompson 2, Katie Johnson 5, Jordan Carr 16, Shania Glenz 21, Claudia Quera 6. Totals: 21/3 9-17 60

Verndale 34 26 - 60

Henning 34 35 - 69