Bowling scores - Feb. 23 edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Wadena Lanes - 98
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 93.5
Central MN Credit Union - 89.5
Hunkes Transfer - 77
Sundby Trailer Sales - 77
The Fun Team - 76.5
MN Valley Irrigation - 66.5
Samuelson Laney - 65
Star Bank - 62.5
Certified Auto Repair - 58
Gene's Team - 56.5
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 44
High Team Series: Central MN Credit Union - 2710
High Team Game: Central MN Credit Union - 987
High Individual Men's Series:
Joey Price - 667
Eric Koskiniemi - 666
Rick Price - 629
High Individual Women's Series:
Anna Almer - 568
Stacy Vaden - 547
Ruth Lugert - 543
Monday
Early Birds
Woodland Dental 11 - 1
MN Valley Irrigation 10.5 - 1.5
City Dray 10 - 2
Keith Waln Heating & Air 6 - 6
DJ's Powerhouse 6 - 6
Wadena VFW 5 - 7
Schuller Family Funeral Home 4 - 8
Wadena State Bank 4 - 8
Wadena Asphalt 3 - 9
Schmitty Music & Vending .5 - 11.5
High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air - 1699
High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 588
High Individual Series:
Brenda Holmes - 583
Ruth Lugert - 577
Anna Almer - 576
High Individual Games:
Ruth Lugert - 236
Brenda Holmes - 221
Char Wulf - 203
Monday
Ten Pin Keglers
Lund Boats 17 - 3
KWAD 14 - 6
Lyles Shoes 11 - 9
Moench Body Shop 10 - 10
Greimans 9 - 11
Wadena State Bank 7 - 13
Central MN Credit Union 7 - 13
Ghost 5 - 15
High Team Series: Lund Boats - 2311
High Team Game: Moench Body Shop - 815
High Individual Series:
Lisa Rudolph - 642
Ruth Ramsay - 608
Kaitlin Dunrud - 594
High Individual Games:
Lisa Rudolph - 222
Kaitlin Dunrud - 222
Ruth Ramsay - 212
Tuesday
Twilite
Whiskey Creek Saloon 13.5 - 6.5
Berzerkerz Molkky 13 - 7
Time Jewelry 11 - 7
Hometown Crafts 11 - 7
Pro Dairy 10 - 10
Ghost 10 - 10
Elks 10 - 10
1st National Bank 9 - 11
Bulldog Pro Shop 5 - 15
High Team Series: Hometown Crafts - 1896
High Team Game: Hometown Crafts - 626
High Individual Series:
Duane Asfeld - 692
Scott Petersen - 680
Ron Koskiniemi - 654
High Individual Games:
Aaron Goeden - 258
Scott Petersen - 255
Jim Dilly - 245
Thursday
Twilight
Mason Brothers 15.5 - 4.5
Spectrum Marketing 15 - 5
Staples Vet Clinic 13 - 7
Ted & Gens 7.5 - 12.5
Lefty's 7 - 13
Ghost 2 - 18
High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1714
High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 671
High Individual Series:
Ruth Lugert - 579
Tia Freitag - 544
Deb Pundt - 492
High Individual Games:
Ruth Lugert - 221
Tia Freitag - 205
Amber Block - 180
City
RK Plumbing 178 - 92
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 148 - 122
Spare Me 138 - 132
Prairie Lakes Seed 136 - 134
Brasel Construction 135.5 - 134.5
Napa 134 - 136
Wadena Lanes 133 - 137
Ottertail Aggregate 131.5 - 138.5
Certified Auto Repair 126.5 - 143.5
MN Valley Irrigation 124.5 - 145.5
Team Industries 120.5 - 149.5
Oakwood Supper Club 114.5 - 155.5
High Team Series: Napa - 3413
High Team Game: (Tie) Napa & RK Plumbing - 1156
High Individual Series:
Mark Rolloff - 681
Jeff Berndt - 658
Kevin Wirth - 653
High Individual Game:
Mark Rolloff - 268
Jeff Berndt - 277
Terry Selander - 237
Friday
Dutch Treaters
Bluffton Hardware 22.5 - 9.5
Mike's Pro Shop 16 - 16
KLN 14.5 - 17.5
Blue Ballers 11 - 21
High Team Series: Mike's Pro Shop - 2403
High Team Game: Mike's Pro Shop - 863
High Individual Men's Series:
Gordy Sharp - 634
Josh Sweere - 599
Dustin Tigges - 578
High Individual Women's Series:
Kristen Lintner - 594
Sherye Clancy - 557
Sheri Tuttle - 535