    Bowling scores - Feb. 23 edition

    By bhansel Today at 12:35 p.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Wadena Lanes - 98

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 93.5

    Central MN Credit Union - 89.5

    Hunkes Transfer - 77

    Sundby Trailer Sales - 77

    The Fun Team - 76.5

    MN Valley Irrigation - 66.5

    Samuelson Laney - 65

    Star Bank - 62.5

    Certified Auto Repair - 58

    Gene's Team - 56.5

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 44

    High Team Series: Central MN Credit Union - 2710

    High Team Game: Central MN Credit Union - 987

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Joey Price - 667

    Eric Koskiniemi - 666

    Rick Price - 629

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Anna Almer - 568

    Stacy Vaden - 547

    Ruth Lugert - 543

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Woodland Dental 11 - 1

    MN Valley Irrigation 10.5 - 1.5

    City Dray 10 - 2

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 6 - 6

    DJ's Powerhouse 6 - 6

    Wadena VFW 5 - 7

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 4 - 8

    Wadena State Bank 4 - 8

    Wadena Asphalt 3 - 9

    Schmitty Music & Vending .5 - 11.5

    High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air - 1699

    High Team Game: Woodland Dental - 588

    High Individual Series:

    Brenda Holmes - 583

    Ruth Lugert - 577

    Anna Almer - 576

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Lugert - 236

    Brenda Holmes - 221

    Char Wulf - 203

    Monday

    Ten Pin Keglers

    Lund Boats 17 - 3

    KWAD 14 - 6

    Lyles Shoes 11 - 9

    Moench Body Shop 10 - 10

    Greimans 9 - 11

    Wadena State Bank 7 - 13

    Central MN Credit Union 7 - 13

    Ghost 5 - 15

    High Team Series: Lund Boats - 2311

    High Team Game: Moench Body Shop - 815

    High Individual Series:

    Lisa Rudolph - 642

    Ruth Ramsay - 608

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 594

    High Individual Games:

    Lisa Rudolph - 222

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 222

    Ruth Ramsay - 212

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 13.5 - 6.5

    Berzerkerz Molkky 13 - 7

    Time Jewelry 11 - 7

    Hometown Crafts 11 - 7

    Pro Dairy 10 - 10

    Ghost 10 - 10

    Elks 10 - 10

    1st National Bank 9 - 11

    Bulldog Pro Shop 5 - 15

    High Team Series: Hometown Crafts - 1896

    High Team Game: Hometown Crafts - 626

    High Individual Series:

    Duane Asfeld - 692

    Scott Petersen - 680

    Ron Koskiniemi - 654

    High Individual Games:

    Aaron Goeden - 258

    Scott Petersen - 255

    Jim Dilly - 245

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Mason Brothers 15.5 - 4.5

    Spectrum Marketing 15 - 5

    Staples Vet Clinic 13 - 7

    Ted & Gens 7.5 - 12.5

    Lefty's 7 - 13

    Ghost 2 - 18

    High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1714

    High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 671

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 579

    Tia Freitag - 544

    Deb Pundt - 492

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Lugert - 221

    Tia Freitag - 205

    Amber Block - 180

    City

    RK Plumbing 178 - 92

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 148 - 122

    Spare Me 138 - 132

    Prairie Lakes Seed 136 - 134

    Brasel Construction 135.5 - 134.5

    Napa 134 - 136

    Wadena Lanes 133 - 137

    Ottertail Aggregate 131.5 - 138.5

    Certified Auto Repair 126.5 - 143.5

    MN Valley Irrigation 124.5 - 145.5

    Team Industries 120.5 - 149.5

    Oakwood Supper Club 114.5 - 155.5

    High Team Series: Napa - 3413

    High Team Game: (Tie) Napa & RK Plumbing - 1156

    High Individual Series:

    Mark Rolloff - 681

    Jeff Berndt - 658

    Kevin Wirth - 653

    High Individual Game:

    Mark Rolloff - 268

    Jeff Berndt - 277

    Terry Selander - 237

    Friday

    Dutch Treaters

    Bluffton Hardware 22.5 - 9.5

    Mike's Pro Shop 16 - 16

    KLN 14.5 - 17.5

    Blue Ballers 11 - 21

    High Team Series: Mike's Pro Shop - 2403

    High Team Game: Mike's Pro Shop - 863

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Gordy Sharp - 634

    Josh Sweere - 599

    Dustin Tigges - 578

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Kristen Lintner - 594

    Sherye Clancy - 557

    Sheri Tuttle - 535

