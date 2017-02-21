Lumberjacks oust Musketeers in Section 8AA

The sixth-seeded Musketeers cleared their first hurdle in the Section 8AA team tournament Saturday by defeating United Clay Becker 52-24.

Ten BHVPP wrestlers won their matches against 11th-seeded United Clay Becker.

Third-seeded Bemidji stopped the Musketeers by winning 11 of their 14 matches. The Lumberjacks claimed eight straight victories in the lower and middle weights and got victories from Hunter Schoenborn, Kaleb Beam and Xavier Whalen at 182, 220 and 285.

Quin Kern, Zack Waln and Ethan Kimber were double winners for the Musketeers.

Perham won the Section 8AA team wrestling title by trouncing Detroit Lakes 61-10 in the championship finals.

The Section 8AA individual wrestling tournament will be held Friday and Saturday in Fergus Falls.

Section 8AA Team Wrestling Tournament

Bemidji 53, BHVPP 15

106 Quin Kern (BHVPP) dec. Darren Roth (Bem) 8-6

113 Bryce Golden (Bem) pinned Brock Peterson (BHVPP) :23

120 Joe Hudson (Bem) major dec. Trevor Arceneau (BHVPP) 13-5

126 Jon Solum (Bem) dec. Justin Mattocks (BHVPP) 7-2

132 Owen Lucas (Bem) pinned Mason Schroeder (BHVPP) 1:02

138 Nate Golden (Bem) major dec. Devin Dean (BHVPP) 12-4

145 Alan Wouri (Bem) pinned Ervasti Gidion (BHVPP) 2:33

152 Colton Hinrichs (Bem) pinned Carter Rokes (BHVPP) 1:05

160 Corey McCallister (Bem) pinned Conner Bertram (BHVPP) 3:00

170 Zack Waln (BHVPP) pinned Nicholas Mutchler (Bem) 1:51

182 Hunter Schoenborn (Bem) dec. Holt Truax (BHVPP) 8-3

195 Ethan Kimber (BHVPP) pinned Peter Moen (Bem) :36

220 Kaleb Beam (Bem) pinned Joseph Baker (BHVPP) 1:53

285 Xavier Whalen (Bem) dec. Craig Orlando (BHVPP) 10-4

BHVPP 52, United Clay Becker 24

106 Quin Kern (BHVPP) pinned Nathan Sperr (UCB) 1:39

113 Garrett Peterson (UCB) pinned Brock Peterson (BHVPP) :15

120 Jason Koehn (BHVPP) dec. Andrew Wetil (UCB) 3-2

126 Trever Arceneau (BHVPP) pinned Sam Helgeson (UCB) 1:29

132 Justin Mattocks (BHVPP) pinned Sanden O'Connell (UCB) 1:17

138 Riley Byklum (UCB) pinned Ervasti Gidion (BHVPP) 3:30

145 Devin Dean (BHVPP) major dec. Hunter Magnusson (UCB) 9-1

152 Carter Rokes (BHVPP) pinned Brayden Boe (UCB) 3:18

160 Bailey Johnson (UCB) pinned Conner Bertram (BHVPP) 1:57

170 Zack Waln (BHVPP) major dec. Alec Korby (UCB) 8-0

182 Holt Truax (BHVPP) tech. fall Jack Osborne (UCB) 22-7

195 Ethan Kimber (BHVPP) pinned TJ Hines (UCB) :43

220 Sam Wamre (UCB) pinned Joseph Baker (BHVPP) 5:26

285 Craig Orlando (BHVPP) won by forfeit