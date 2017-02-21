Eagles post 36-33 tournament win over Wolverines

The visiting Wolverines grabbed the upper hand early with victories by Mason Snyder, Jayson Young and Chase Godel at 113, 120 and 126. Matt Frost, Dylan Fischer and Alex Sandoval brought the Eagles back with victories at 138, 145 and 152.

Carter Wright and Tyler Wheeler gave the Wolverines their final two back-to-back victories at 160 and 170 and put the Wolverines on top 33-18 with four matches remaining.

Jake Erckenbrack scored a pin at the 59-second mark in his 182-pound match with WDC's Jericho Baker.

Looking for a pin at 195, WDC's Steven Erkenbrack had to settle for an 11-5 decision.

The Eagles then got a 30-second pin from Josh Olson in the 220-pound match and a forfeit at 285 from Jett Stewart.

The Wolverines and the Eagles will both compete Feb. 24-25 in the Section 6A individual wrestling tournament at Pelican Rapids.

Section 6A Quarterfinals

NYM 36, WDC 33

106: Dane Niemi (NYM) by forfeit

113: Mason Snyder (WDC) dec. Carter Haman (NYM) 8-3

120: Jayson Young (WDC) dec. Bren Salo (NYM) 5-0

126: Chase Godel (WDC) by forfeit

132: Matt Frost (NYM) pinned Mitchell Haman (WDC) 1:29

138: Alex Anderson (WDC) by forfeit

145: Dylan Fischer (NYM) dec. Blaine Snyder (WDC) 3-2

152: Alex Sandoval (NYM) dec. Cody Wheeler (WDC) 8-7

160: Carter Wright (WDC) by forfeit

170: Tyler Wheeler (WDC) pinned Dan Frost (NYM) 3:02

182: Jake Erckenbrack (NYM) pinned Jericho Baker (WDC) :59

195: Steve Erkenbrack (WDC) dec. Johnny Flynn (NYM) 11-5

220: Josh Olson (NYM) pinned Logan Wegscheid (WDC) :30

285: Jett Stewart (NYM) by forfeit