Trojans even season series with Wolverines

Lake pumped in 19 points for the Trojans and Lillquist added 18.

WDC's Casey Volkmann connected on four three-point shots in leading all scorers with 20 points. Kennedy Gravelle, who canned five of her treys, chalked up 18. The Wolverines took 30 three-point shots and converted on 11.

The Trojans held a 35-28 advantage on the boards with Lake and Lillquist both grabbing 10. Ellie Miron pulled down 11 for the Wolverines.

The loss was WDC's fifth in a row and dropped the Wolverines to 6-19 overall and 3-11 in the Park Region.

The Trojans improved to 14-10 overall and 8-6 in the PRC.

WDC is slated to enter Section 8AA playoff action March 2.

SEBEKA (63)

Kenzie Nelson 3, Maya Lake 4, Madison Lake 19, Erin Lillquist 18, Megan Heino 5, Emily Huotari 8, Ava Rathcke 6. Totals: 16/4 19-32 63

WADENA-DEER CREEK (58)

Ashley Adams 3, Casey Volkmann 20, Sophie Kreklau 2, Ellie Miron 6, Kennedy Gravelle 18, Rachel Schwartz 2, Mackenzie Carsten 7. Totals: 8/11 9-20 58

WDC 30 28 - 58

Sebeka 33 30 - 63

Fouls: WDC 20, Sebeka 20

Menahga 69, WDC 44

Lindsay Hendrickson and three of her Menahga teammates supplied 64 of Menahga's 69 points Tuesday as the Park Region Conference leaders swamped WDC.

Hendrickson led the Menahga's four double figure scorers with 28 points. Alyssa Peterson poured in 15, Megan Hendrickson scored 11 and Cierra Ahlf netted 10 for the Braves who won for the 19th time in 24 games. The Braves took 80 shots from the field to WDC's 55.

Kennedy Gravelle had the touch for WDC with 21 points. Gravelle connected on seven of her 13 treys as the Wolverines tacked up a season-high 10 three-pointers.

The Wolverines stayed within striking distance in the first half and went into the locker room trailing by only eight, 36-28.

Turnovers were a problem for the WDC crew who committed 23. The Braves were guilty of only eight.

Menahga also dominated the boards 41-28. Megan Hendrickson led the Braves with 13 rebounds. Ahlf came down with 12. Ellie Miron and Casey Volkmann shared WDC rebounding honors with seven apiece.

The Braves pushed their PRC record to 11-2. The Wolverines dropped to 3-10.

MENAHGA (69)

Megan Hendrickson 11, Tara Hendrickson 2, Cierra Ahlf 10, Leah Schwartz 3, Lindsay Hendrickson 28, Alyssa Peterson 15. Totals: 23/4 11-23 69

WADENA-DEER CREEK (44)

Casey Volkmann 9, Ellie Miron 8, Kennedy Gravelle 21, Rachel Schwartz 6. Totals: 6/10 2-7 44

WDC 28 16 - 44

Menahga 36 33 - 69

Fouls: Menahga 7, WDC 16